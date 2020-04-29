Pierbridge Offering Free Ship-from-Home Remote Solution Subscription in Response to COVID-19

April 28, 2020—Cleveland, OH—Pierbridge Inc., a renowned global leader in the transportation software industry, has announced it’s providing a free one-year subscription to a Transtream Home Office solution to help companies navigate ship-from-home challenges in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

With a majority of organizations currently encouraging or requiring employees to work from home in accordance with social distancing protocols, Pierbridge’s enterprise ship-from-home solution will help businesses maintain control over shipping expenses and the selection of best-fit carriers, while ensuring employee productivity and safety, says company leadership.

“This is a difficult time that’s affecting most everybody and we can help,” says Bob Malley, Pierbridge Managing Director. “With social distancing, most businesses woke up to find they’re now needing to go from managing the expenditures of four offices to managing four thousand home offices. Employees working from home still need to send documentation and other shipments just as they would in the corporate office environment. Without a centralized mail center or shipping department, maintaining expense-control and visibility is a real challenge.”

Pierbridge’s Transtream Home Office provides enterprises with a cloud-based multi-carrier management solution to enable remote visibility and control over employees’ no-contact shipping processes, regardless of their location. Business rules enforce carrier service selection policies. Transtream prints carrier shipping labels for all major carriers, while providing tracking updates until final delivery. All shipping transactions are stored in a centralized data repository for cost center expense reporting purposes.

“Utilizing an automated onboarding process, company employees can not only quickly self-register for the Pierbridge platform to efficiently and cost-effectively process business shipments from home, but personal shipments, too,” Malley says. “If anyone at home needs to return something to an e-commerce marketplace or send something to a relative, there’s a personal shipping process that allows them to use a credit card to process their own shipment at discounted prices,” he says.

“Ultimately, we want Transtream Home Office to help employers equip their employees with shipping automation, and stay safe by avoiding post office lines, while maintaining effective cost control to protect their business, as well.”

About Pierbridge Inc., Part of the WiseTech Global group

Founded in 2004 by an experienced executive team with a proven track record of success in the transportation software industry, Pierbridge is now a global organization with offices in North America, UK, and Europe. A part of the WiseTech Global group, Pierbridge's Transtream Parcel TMS enterprise shipping software powers some of the largest shipping operations in the world. Pierbridge is the only transportation management software provider whose solutions have earned both FedEx and UPS ConnectShip Platinum partner status in recognition of product excellence and customer adoption. For more information about Pierbridge, visit https://pierbridge.com.

Media Contact: Kayla Starta, kayla@jennasisassociates.com