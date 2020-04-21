Seegrid Appoints Jeff Miller to Its Strategic Advisory Board

PITTSBURGH, PA – April 21, 2020 -- Seegrid, the leader in self-driving industrial vehicles for material handling, announced today the appointment of Jeff Miller to its Strategic Advisory Board. Miller, who previously led commercial dimensions of Uber’s self-driving vehicle initiative, is well known as a key contributor, advisor and co-founder for successful transportation technology startups.

“As a prominent figure within the automation space with an exceptional track record of achievement, Jeff will be integral in Seegrid’s strategic planning and continued growth within the marketplace,” said Jim Rock, Seegrid’s chief executive officer. “Jeff has led successful initiatives across both public and private sectors. His experience and insight -- combined with his ability to forge strategic alliances -- will help accelerate the industrial revolution for Seegrid’s customers.”

Miller spent the last decade at the intersection of technology and transportation and brings extensive experience and insight in the autonomous technology sector. Currently, he is an advisor to Bridgepoint, a global private equity firm, sitting on the board of its portfolio company Humanetics, and advising on transactions within the technology and industrial sectors. With a strong passion for improving safety and ecological sustainability via advancements in technology, Miller sees long-term value in autonomous technology companies, investing in companies such as Phantom Auto, Carmera, and Elroy Air.

While serving as head of automotive alliances at Uber, Miller led the commercialization strategy for their self-driving vehicle program. This included initiating Uber’s self-driving vehicle supply chain and securing partnerships with automotive OEMs, key strategic suppliers, and the emerging autonomy start-up ecosystem. Prior to his time at Uber, Miller was the founder and CEO of Wheelz, a venture-backed, peer-to-peer consumer marketplace for car sharing, which was acquired by RelayRides (now Turo) in 2013.

“Seegrid leads the industrial automated guided vehicle market with driverless forklifts and tuggers; they pair the most reliable infrastructure free technology with industry-best services and support. I am thrilled to join an already impressive management team, and esteemed advisory board, and look forward to working with both to accelerate Seegrid’s growth,” said Miller. “Seegrid’s infrastructure-free autonomy solutions sets them apart from others in the manufacturing and warehouse market; this translates directly to additional cost saving and a higher service level to its customers.”

Miller will join an already impressive Advisory Board that includes Patrick Donahoe, former Postmaster General of the United States Postal Service; Mel Wolfgang, managing director and senior partner of the Boston Consulting Group; and Dr. Ken Gabriel, president and chief executive officer of The Charles Stark Draper Laboratory, Inc. Miller is expected to focus his attention on exploring and securing new growth opportunities for Seegrid, leveraging his experience, passion, and insight into the world’s leading companies.

Global leaders in manufacturing, distribution, and e-commerce trust Seegrid to provide the best solutions for automating material flow within their facilities. Seegrid provides a turnkey automation solution, offering self-driving vision guided vehicles (VGVs), fleet management software, and industry-leading services teams to help supply chains achieve Industry 4.0 and material handling automation initiatives, making facilities safer and more productive. Seegrid VGVs navigate using cameras, sophisticated algorithms, and machine learning to deliver the most reliable autonomous navigation system on the market.

In light of the recent COVID-19 impacts, Miller co-founded Helping Hands Community, a nonprofit organization dedicated to serving those most vulnerable to COVID-19: senior citizens and people with pre-existing medical conditions or weakened immune systems. The tech platform connects those who need help with a nationwide community of volunteers who deliver groceries, medicine, and other necessary supplies, thereby ensuring those who need to can stay safe, at home.

To learn more about Seegrid, visit www.seegrid.com.

About Seegrid

Seegrid combines infrastructure-free vision guided vehicles, fleet management software, and actionable analytics for a complete, connected, material handling solution. Seegrid Vision navigation technology is reliable, flexible, and proven with millions of autonomous production miles driven and zero personnel safety incidents. Manufacturing, warehousing, and logistics companies around the world leverage Seegrid smart automation solutions. With Seegrid’s best-in-class service and support that extends from project design through deployment and training, material flow is both safe and optimized, accelerating Industry 4.0 initiatives today and into the future. www.seegrid.com

###