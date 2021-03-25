Industry Experts Jeff Price and John White Named to KINETIC Advisory Board

NEW YORK, March 25, 2021 — KINETIC, the company providing wearable technology that fosters safe environments for the industrial workforce, today announced the appointment of two nationally accredited industry experts to the Kinetic Advisory Board, Jeff Price and John White. Price and White will help provide direction on both the Kinetic product roadmap as well as its accelerating customer rollouts.

Jeff Price serves as executive vice president of operations at Milliken & Company, a global diversified manufacturer with specialty chemical, floor covering, healthcare and performance and protective textiles expertise. Acknowledged as one of the best companies in the U.S. for workforce safety, Milliken understands safety so well that they consult with other companies to help implement their safety programs. The company shares its Milliken Safety Way via safety training, consulting, and education services that help companies achieve their safety goals and revolutionize their businesses.

John White has a solid track record of creating and managing supply chain consulting businesses. Previously president & CEO of Fortna Inc., White also was a managing officer and vice president of supply chain management with Cap Gemini, LLC. He also served in a number of senior executive positions including: Manugistics, Inc. as the group vice president of strategic consulting services and supplier relationship management; and Accenture, where he was a senior manager in their Strategic Services Supply Chain Management Practice.

Mr. White is an Emeritus member of the Board of Advisors, Georgia Institute of Technology’s School of Industrial and Systems Engineering and an Advisory Board Member of The Supply Chain and Logistics Institute’s Leaders in Logistics at Georgia Institute of Technology. He is the past President of the Atlanta Chapter of the Warehousing Education and Research Council (WERC), past member of the Board of Directors at Fortna Inc., and Board of Directors at Wellroot Family Services

“Kinetic has launched its Advisory Council with two acknowledged industry experts, Jeff Price and John White, on its board. We expect that they will bring an added level of expertise to all our customer relations and product development as we move forward,” said KINETIC CEO and Cofounder Haytham Elhawary. “Kinetic will continue to expand this board to broaden company expertise and our connection to industry needs.”

To learn more about KINETIC or to deploy the Reflex in your facility, please visit wearkinetic.com.

About KINETIC

KINETIC provides wearable technology and a software analytics platform that helps reduce workplace injuries and protects workers from COVID-19. To date, tens of thousands of workers have worn KINETIC’s Reflex product at hundreds of facilities around the world, with a 56% reduction in injury rates while simultaneously increasing team productivity rates by 5%. Customers include companies in the retail, logistics and manufacturing industries, including 6 of the Fortune 50. KINETIC was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York. Learn more at https://wearkinetic.com/.