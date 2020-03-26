Press releases are provided by companies as is and have not been edited or checked for accuracy. Any queries should be directed to the company issuing the release.

RateLinx Named in Gartner’s February 2020 Market Guide for Real-Time Visibility Platforms

March 26, 2020
MADISON, WI (Feb. 27, 2020) – RateLinx announced today they were named in Gartner’s 2020 Market Guide for Real-Time Transportation Visibility Platforms. Gartner is the world’s leading research and advisory company.

Emphasis on real-time visibility capabilities has become more important as the supply chain and logistics industries continue to grow and evolve. A lack of visibility and traceability across the entire supply chain creates inefficiencies and leads to increased transportation costs.

According to Gartner, “Although visibility is high in demand and a key priority, companies still struggle with low market maturity for these solutions. This often results in lack of understanding of the quantitative benefits, a lack of quick carrier onboarding and often low quality and consistency of data”.

“We believe that data quality plays a critical role in end-to-end supply chain visibility," says Shannon Vaillancourt, Founder of RateLinx. “RateLinx is proud to be recognized by Gartner for the second time in this Market Guide. We believe our advanced cloud-based AI-driven technology drives consistent data quality into end-to-end visibility initiatives, helping companies make better data-driven decisions and create efficiencies.”

The report states “although companies gain data access almost immediately from implementing a visibility platform, the true value comes from deriving actionable insights and spawning actions, which takes time to achieve”.

The RateLinx advanced AI-driven platform is built to maintain superior data quality. The TracLinx solution (formerly “Radar Track and Trace”) enables complex supply chains by providing real-time visibility across all modes of freight. The AI-driven data-quality powers accurate ETAs with alerts and notifications, enabling streamlined operations. Integrated shipment data delivers milestone reporting and carrier scorecards.
RateLinx has previously been named in the November 2018 Gartner Market Guide for Real-Time Visibility Providers and the December 2019 Gartner Market Guide for Freight Audit and Payment Providers. RateLinx has also been named in the Top 100 Logistics IT Providers from Inbound Logistics for ten straight years.

About RateLinx

Founded in 2002 and based in Madison, Wisconsin, RateLinx is a complete Supply Chain & Logistics shipping, visibility and payment platform built on an integrated data foundation to provide predictive analytics and prescriptive actions. The RateLinx ecosystem is designed to reduce logistics costs and optimize operations, providing companies with shipment management, supply chain visibility, and financial settlement solutions. RateLinx is a self-funded and debt-free, award-winning company and recognized thought-leader in the logistics space. To learn more, visit ratelinx.com.

