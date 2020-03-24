Cliff Mullis Named One of Arkansas’ 40 Under 40

JONESBORO,Ark.---Hytrol’s Director of Intelligent Solutions Cliff Mullis has been named to the annual Arkansas Businesses 40 Under 40 list. This list recognizes intriguing business and political leaders under 40 years old.

Those included on the list range from political leaders, business owners, university and STEM professionals. These individuals were submitted by readers of Arkansas Business and were chosen by the magazine editors.

“I am extremely honored to be named one of Arkansas’ 40 Under 40. Hytrol has allowed me to excel in many ways and have provided me with opportunities that I would not have had otherwise,” said Mullis.

Mullis has worked at Hytrol for 10 years and recently took over the new department of Intelligent Solutions. His team works to provide the highest level of communication about Hytrol’s smart conveyor products.

“Cliff is more than deserving of this recognition,” said Vice President of Business Development Mitch Smith. “He is an excellent leader and develops creative ideas that strengthen Hytrol’s Integration Partner Network.”

Mullis, along with others, will be honored at a luncheon on June 4 in Little Rock. Mullis is an advisor for the Northeast Arkansas Career & Technical Center and a member of MHI.

“Cliff has an exceptional mind. As the speed of change accelerates, his leadership skills and his knowledge of STEM propels Hytrol’s position on the leading edge in our industry and has served to motivate our young engineers

