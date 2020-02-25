Home > Technology > Invent Analytics claims RILA Startup Innovation Award

Invent Analytics claims RILA Startup Innovation Award

Retail Industry Leaders Association recognizes inventory and pricing technology for its potential to improve retail supply chain.

By DC Velocity Staff

Invent Analytics, a data-driven pricing and inventory planning solutions provider, received the Retail Industry Leaders Association (RILA) Startup Innovation Award on Tuesday at the association's Link2020 supply chain conference.

According to founder and CEO Gurhan Kok, the solution uses artificial intelligence (AI) to help companies optimize their inventory and pricing levels. Instead of drawing from user provider key performance indicators, the self-learning solution looks at profit margin and inventory carrying cost to decide where inventory should be located and at what level.

RILA received more than 50 nominations, which were then narrowed down by its Supply Chain Technology Advisory Council to three finalists: Invent Analytics, autonomous delivery vehicle provider Gatik, and autonomous mobile robot provider Magazino. Each of the finalists presented their solutions on Monday to the attendees during a general session at Link2020, and attendees voted on the winner.

In addition to the Startup Innovation Award, RILA hosted a "startup crawl," where attendees could in quick succession visit a number of kiosks in the event's exhibit hall representing new startup supply chain technology.

Resources Mentioned In This Article Gatik

Invent Analytics

Magazino GmbH

More Videos » Technology Videos

Join the Discussion

After you comment, click Post. If you're not already logged in, you will be asked to log in or register.

Feedback: What did you think of this article? We'd like to hear from you. DC VELOCITY is committed to accuracy and clarity in the delivery of important and useful logistics and supply chain news and information. If you find anything in DC VELOCITY you feel is inaccurate or warrants further explanation, please ?Subject=Feedback - : Invent Analytics claims RILA Startup Innovation Award">contact Chief Editor David Maloney. All comments are eligible for publication in the letters section of DC VELOCITY magazine. Please include you name and the name of the company or organization your work for.