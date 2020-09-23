Intel takes home CSCMP Innovation Award

The winner of this year’s 2020 Supply Chain Innovation Award (SCIA) was announced on the final day of the CSCMP EDGE Live! Virtual conference. Joan Duemler, supply chain manager at Intel Corporation, received the award for her use of contract digitization and analytics to disrupt the contract domain.

Auditing contract documents and scoring key contractual provisions is typically a formidable and manually overwhelming undertaking. Intel’s Indirect Materials and Advanced Analytics teams were able to use digitization and analytics to improve velocity by 99% and save the company $19 million.

Each year at the EDGE Conference, CSCMP hosts the SCIA program, which typically features six finalists who present their innovations to a live audience where a panel of judges hears and reviews the finalists’ presentations to select the most innovative case. This year, however, due to the virtual format, the process was changed. Four finalists from 30 initial submissions were chosen by the awards committee. The additional two finalists were selected from a group of eight semifinalists who submitted a short video expanding on their innovation.

In addition to the Intel Corporation’s submission, the other finalists included:

(First runner up) DLT Labs and Walmart Canada : Supply chain and finance transformation using blockchain

: Supply chain and finance transformation using blockchain FourKites & Land O’Lakes: Reducing “empty miles” through machine learning-powered collaboration

Reducing “empty miles” through machine learning-powered collaboration Intel's Revolution in Silicon Wafer Transportation: Transforming how we ship our wafers

Transforming how we ship our wafers Raymond: Virtual reality helps solve a real-world labor and skills challenge

Virtual reality helps solve a real-world labor and skills challenge Cisco Factory Quality Automation: Exceeding customer expectations and streamlining operations

In addition to the Innovation Awards, CSCMP also presented the 2020 Supply Chain Sustainability Award to Ron Jarvis, chief sustainability officer and vice president of environmental innovation at The Home Depot.

Under the leadership of Jarvis, The Home Depot launched a program to turn waste from its stores into Trex decking. The process of creating this decking begins with collecting plastic waste generated from packaging and other sources at The Home Depot stores. Rather than sending these materials to landfills, it is collected and consolidated in The Home Depot’s Returns Logistics Centers (RLCs.) This project stretches across the entire supply chain, from The Home Depot stores, distribution, and returns logistics centers to manufacturer, back to stores, and finally to customers’ homes.

To see a full list of the 2020 CSCMP Award winners presented this week at the EDGE Live! Virtual Conference, visit the CSCMP website at cscmp.org.