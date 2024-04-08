Logistics of the Future: Key Strategies for Secure Global Commerce

In an increasingly interconnected world, leading companies understand the importance of implementing practices and strategies that ensure secure, efficient, and smooth operations in the supply chain. Through top management commitment and the adoption of advanced technologies, significant changes are underway that promise to transform the future of security and logistics.

According to a recent study by the consulting firm PwC, transportation and logistics are radically transforming their business model. By the year 2030, it is expected that digitalization and process automation will reduce global transportation costs by 47%, while delivery times will be reduced by 40%, and automated deliveries will be 51% cheaper than they are currently.

Mindful of the challenges faced by the logistics industry such as the Pandemic, geopolitical tensions, and disruptions in supply chains, this sector has demonstrated remarkable resilience and adaptability. The future of logistics is marked by digitalization, automation, sustainability, and adaptation to changing market demands.

Technological adoption and adaptation to emerging changes are presented as key action items for logistics companies. Companies that adopt advanced technologies and innovative approaches will be better positioned to succeed in this constantly evolving environment.

Amongst the short-term tech advancements on the horizon are the improvements in the technological system at ports through the implementation of monitoring centers in strategic locations, which will be essential to detect any anomalies; the implementation of cybersecurity and big data strategies that allow for more precise decision-making; Artificial intelligence playing a vital role for supply chain planning and problem prediction; likewise, the implementation of technologies such as blockchain to track the origin and authenticity of products represents just a fraction of the technological evolution in the sector.

On the other hand, automation and the use of robotics are on the rise in warehouses and distribution centers. Robotics and autonomous vehicles can optimize operations, as well as automated sorting systems. The implementation of IoT devices to track and monitor products throughout the supply chain offers a greater visibility and efficiency in inventory management and route optimization.

These innovations strengthen transparency, predictability, and security throughout the supply chain, opening up new opportunities for efficiency and trust in global business operations, and enabling constant information exchange with customs and law enforcement authorities.

"The future of international trade depends not only on the adoption of advanced technologies but also on a continuous commitment to agile adaptation to the changing demands of the global market. Companies that anticipate these changes and adopt forward-thinking approaches will be in a privileged position to thrive in this dynamic and highly competitive environment, leading the way towards a more efficient, secure, and sustainable logistics for all involved parties," says Suzanne Lemaitre, Executive Director of the World BASC Organization.

In addition to the correct implementation of standards and norms, company leaders' commitment emerges as the primary element in the Management System, ensuring that the rest of the market follows suit. Therefore, it is crucial that personnel involved in the Management System understand the reasoning behind their actions and have the necessary knowledge to carry out their responsibilities effectively.

The company's organizational structure must also be conducive to the assimilation of system tools, allowing for systematic analysis, measurement, and improvement of performance, which not only ensures success in system implementation and information security but also promotes a culture of continuous improvement throughout the organization.

Effective control mechanisms and voluntary initiatives in exporters' supply chains ensure secure traceability and mitigate risks.

