Daimler rolls out mid-sized Rizon electric trucks in California

Fleet deliveries of a new model of mid-sized electric truck have begun in California, as distributor Velocity EV today said it has begun making deliveries of the first Rizon Class 4-5 battery-electric cabover trucks, engineered by Daimler Truck Group.

The Rizon units will revolutionize urban delivery applications by driving both economic and environmental sustainability, according to Velocity EV, which is the sole U.S. distributor of the models.

With a range of up to 160 miles on a single charge, the vehicles can be charged by both inexpensive level 2 AC charging and DC fast charging. Medium (M) and Long (L) range battery configurations allow fleet operators to choose the best price-to-range option for their typical routes.

Built on a modular common platform, Rizon trucks can be customized with several different load body options for local goods movement, urban deliveries, and refrigerated deliveries. Equipped with an electric power take-off (ePTO) controllable from the cab, these trucks offer versatility for specialized equipment such as reefer belt drives and hydraulic pumps.

The initial deliveries in California have gone customers including: LA Sanitation & Environment (LASAN)to facilitate the delivery of home trash bins to Los Angeles residents; Goodwill Industries of San Diego County to support its donation centers and thrift stores; Diamond Environmental to deliver and service portable restrooms; Ecorecycling to transport clothing and book donations; and Velocity Truck Rental & Leasing to provide California businesses with rentals.