Vallarta Supermarkets to Optimize Store Assortments with RELEX Solutions

ATLANTA -- March 27, 2024 -- Vallarta Supermarkets, a regional U.S.-based grocer, has selected RELEX Solutions, provider of unified supply chain and retail planning solutions, to support their growth and improve efficiency. Vallarta Supermarkets will use space and assortment planning capabilities from RELEX to better utilize space, increase product availability, and ultimately, to support their customer-first founding principle. RELEX partner Logic will provide guidance and implementation services for this deployment.

For more than 35 years, Vallarta Supermarkets has been bringing families together over fresh and authentic food. Vallarta’s mission is to serve the community with respect and pride, providing authentic, traditional fresh products for the whole family. Vallarta celebrates the food, culture, colors, and vibrant energy of Mexico and Latin America.

Vallarta Supermarkets faces the challenge of managing 30,000 SKUs across its 55 stores, considering localization needs and unique shopper preferences. Their objective is to refine their assortment strategy, optimizing store layout for more effective space use and ensuring a wider availability of products. Overall, the goal with these improvements will be to support this grocer’s growth, enhancing efficiency, driving better profitability, and ensuring customer satisfaction.

Using RELEX, Vallarta Supermarkets will have data-driven insights to better understand the performance of individual categories and assign the right amount of space to each category and each product in each store. Enhancing store layouts and category/product flows of stores or departments, and optimally placing best-selling items will maximize sales, and ensure customer satisfaction. Shopper-focused, store-specific assortments and planograms will also lead to optimized inventory and space utilization, improved margins and reduced supply chain costs.

“We are confident that RELEX will help us to achieve our goals by enhancing our assortment planning and space utilization,” said John Sellers, SVP of Merchandising, Vallarta Supermarkets. “RELEX’s focus on delivering measurable value aligns with our principle of providing the best for our customers, ensuring we continue to celebrate and serve our communities effectively.”

“We are thrilled to work with Vallarta Supermarkets for their long-term success and growth plans,” said Keith Adams, SVP, North America, RELEX. “This collaboration is built on a shared dedication to delivering measurable, swift results, leveraging our extensive experience in the grocery sector to meet Vallarta’s unique needs.”

RELEX Solutions provides a unified supply chain and retail planning platform that aligns and optimizes demand, merchandising, supply chain, operations, and production planning across the end-to-end value chain. We help retailers and consumer goods companies like ADUSA, AutoZone, Coles, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar, M&S Food, PetSmart, and The Home Depot drive profitable growth across all sales and distribution channels, leading to higher product availability, increased sales, and improved sustainability. Learn more at: https://www.relexsolutions.com/customers/