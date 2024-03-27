Averitt Promotes Sustainability Through Collaboration with Tennessee State Parks

Photo (attached): Kent Williams, Averitt's Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing; Tim Saylor, Averitt's Vice President of Information Systems; and Mark Davis, Averitt's Vice President of Pricing and Traffic, alongside Tennessee State Park employees and rangers

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. – March 27, 2024 – Averitt has taken a significant step in fostering community ties and promoting sustainability by establishing a partnership with Tennessee State Parks. In a collaborative meeting with key representatives from Fall Creek Falls, Cummins Falls, Burgess Falls, and other local officials, Averitt committed to a donation to the state parks.

Averitt and the Tennessee State Parks have shared initiatives focused on community engagement, environmental sustainability, and fostering a positive impact on the local landscape. Through this partnership, Averitt aims to contribute to the preservation and enhancement of the natural beauty that these parks offer to residents and visitors alike.

“Averitt is committed to cultivating impactful relationships within the communities we are privileged to serve. Through our collaboration with Tennessee State Parks, our shared goal is to enhance education, promote sustainability, and preserve the natural beauty of Tennessee and its surrounding communities," said Kent Williams, executive vice president of sales and marketing at Averitt.

The contribution signifies the beginning of an ongoing relationship, with both parties committed to exploring further opportunities for collaboration. More information about Averitt and its commitment to community engagement and sustainability can be found at Averitt.com/Sustainability.



