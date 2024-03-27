Tru Earth to Optimize Forecasting and Replenishment with RELEX Solutions

TRU EARTH, a B Corp certified household cleaning products organization, has selected RELEX Solutions to enhance its operational and supply chain efficiencies. Tru Earth is a fast-growing, multi-national movement of millions of TruChangeMakers across 82 countries committed to preventing the creation of single-use and short-lived plastics through its innovative eco-strip® technology and earth-friendly suite of offerings for the laundry room, kitchen, and bathroom.

With the implementation of the RELEX solution, Tru Earth aims to refine forecasting and replenishment procedures for their distribution centers in North America, Europe, and Australia. Given the company’s growth trajectory, including plans to double revenue in the next four years, the RELEX solution is expected to play a pivotal role. London Consulting Group will lead the implementation of this project, blending strategic expertise with a hands-on approach for execution.



Tru Earth is focused on increasing profits in the upcoming year, taking strategic steps to enhance business operations and streamline inventory management to balance cost-efficiency and product availability. A crucial aspect of this initiative is ensuring that even long-lead items are readily available, aligning with the organization’s goal to boost sales.

“It is imperative that we have the right tools in place, especially as we set our sights on significant growth,” commented Darren Gross, Chief Supply Chain Officer at Tru Earth, ” Tru Earth selected RELEX for their proven expertise in optimizing forecasting and replenishment, aligning perfectly with our commitment to sustainability and operational excellence.”

With help from RELEX, Tru Earth is consolidating its planning processes, ensuring a more coordinated and efficient approach to their operations, and transitioning to a more robust S&OP system. This new system will ensure fewer inventory inconsistencies as the organization continues its rapid growth.

“At RELEX, we’ve always been passionate about reducing waste in the supply chain, mirroring Tru Earth’s commendable commitment to sustainability,” said Keith Adams, Senior Vice President for North America at RELEX, “Our shared values underline this collaboration. We are thrilled to support Tru Earth on their impressive growth journey, ensuring that operational efficiency aligns seamlessly with environmental responsibility.”