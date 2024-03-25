Avnet Launches MaaXBoard OSM93 Development Kit

PHOENIX – The new MaaXBoard OSM93 development kit from Avnet is the latest single-board computer (SBC) to be added to the popular MaaxBoard series of SBCs based on the i.MX 8 and i.MX 9 series of NXP Semiconductors* application processors. This SBC is ideal for applications targeting building control and automation, EV charging, industrial HMI, industrial gateways, and much more.

The MaaXBoard OSM93 is designed around a production-ready, industry standard OSM (Size-S) solder-down module, which features the i.MX 93 applications processor from NXP. Developers can use the MaaXBoard as a prototyping and development platform for the OSM, or as a production-ready SBC to reduce hardware development time and speed time to market.

“The MaaXBoard OSM93 Development Kit is a great way for embedded designers to quickly evaluate and prototype both the i.MX 93 applications processor from NXP and the Avnet Embedded OSM-SF-IMX93 OSM,” said Jim Beneke, vice president Advanced Applications Group, Avnet. “Targeting high-volume applications, the OSM 1.1 standard module is ideal for low-cost automated assembly, while lower volume applications can make use of the production ready SBC form-factor the MaaXBoard offers.”

Kit Features

Included on the OSM module is the NXP i.MX 93 applications processor, with dual Arm* Cortex*-A55 cores, an Arm Cortex-M33 core, and an Arm Ethos*-U65 NPU. There is also abundant memory with 2 GB LPDDR4 SDRAM, 16 GB eMMC 5.1 Flash and 16 MB QSPI NOR Flash. The OSM is soldered onto the main SBC carrier board, which provides additional interfaces for three USB 2.0 ports, dual 1 Gbps Ethernet, MIPI-DSI, MIPI-CSI, and a standard 40-pin header with UART, SPI, I2C, I2S, and GPIO connections. The carrier also includes interfaces for JTAG, debug, ADC, CAN-FD, SAI digital audio, two PDM microphones, and an M.2 connector that can support connection to WiFi/BT.802.15.4 wireless modules.

The MaaXBoard OSM93 Development Kit includes a downloadable Yocto-based board support package (BSP) along with a number of example designs to help developers get started. Avnet also offers several optional accessories for the MaaXBoard family, including a 7-inch MIPI-DSI LCD touch panel and a 5V/3A (USB-C connector) power supply.

See at embedded world in April

This board will be exhibited in the Avnet Embedded booth (Hall 1–510) at embedded world (April 9-11 in Nuremberg, Germany), alongside a range of new development boards engineered by Avnet Embedded, focused on edge-AI applications.

The MaaXBoard OSM93 (AES-MAAXB-OSM93-DK-G) and the i.MX 93 OSM (OSM-SF-IMX93) will be available in Q2 2024. For more information and the option to be notified on pricing and availability, please visit: www.avnet.me/MaaXBoard-OSM93.

