Retail groups applaud U.S. House passage of maritime shipping reform act

Retail groups this week are applauding a U.S. House of Representatives vote to pass an act that would increase transparency in ocean shipping capacity and prices, sending the legislation to the U.S. Senate for further consideration.

The bipartisan “Ocean Shipping Reform Implementation Act” would ensure fair access to ocean shipping capacity, provide protection from unreasonable fees and retaliatory measures, increase transparency by establishing metrics, bolster the Federal Maritime Commission’s (FMC) oversight responsibilities, and establish a supply chain information data standard.

According to its sponsors, the bill’s measures would also help to improve another recent attempt to address the issues, the Ocean Shipping Reform Act of 2022.

Following passage of the act in the House, the Retail Industry Leaders Association (RILA) welcomed its progress and encouraged the Senate to follow suit. “Retailers rely on global maritime shipping to deliver products for American consumers every day,” RILA Director of Supply Chain Policy Sarah Gilmore said in a release. “Though apt at navigating myriad supply chain challenges, retailers welcome the Ocean Shipping Reform Implementation Act to address long-standing issues in the ocean shipping industry, untangle supply chain congestion, and remove barriers to the movement of goods.”

Likewise, the Consumer Brands Association (CBA) applauded the move. “The importance of supply chain competitiveness, shipping performance and global trade flows has never been clearer to the U.S. consumer,” CBA Vice President of Campaigns & Special Projects Tom Madrecki said in a release. “The Consumer Brands Association applauds Reps. Johnson and Garamendi for their leadership to ensure that the federal government has the right policy and regulatory tools to protect American shippers and ensure that our supply chains function as intended. Stronger supply chains and maritime shipping links are critical to consumers’ quality of life and the growth of the U.S economy.”



