.POST Domain Registry Announces Trademark Sunrise Period

.POST, the internet domain name for organizations interested in the secure and trusted delivery of physical goods and services, including supply chain, logistics, payments, and national identity programs, announces the launch of its highly anticipated Trademark Sunrise Period via ICANN Domain Registrar EnCirca.

Scheduled to run to April 15, 2024, this Sunrise period presents a prime opportunity for businesses worldwide to secure their brand identity and protect their trademarks under the .POST domain.

“.POST is backed by the Universal Postal Union (UPU), a United Nations specialized agency, and is the only top-level domain sponsored by a UN body,” said Lati Matata, Director of the UPU’s Postal Technology Centre,“.POST can be seen as the hallmark of trust in global supply chains, setting the standard for secure and reliable cross-border commerce and shipping.”

The .POST internet Top-Level Domain (TLD) is approved by the Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN) for the global supply-chain and logistics sectors. All .POST applicants must be verified and adhere to strict security protocols to help identify trusted actors in global supply chains.

"The announcement of the Trademark Sunrise Period marks a significant milestone in establishing .POST as the leading global standard for trusted trade and secure supply chains,” said Tom Barrett, President of ICANN Registrar EnCirca. “Businesses now have the opportunity to register domain names aligned with their trademarks before .POST expands eligibility in later phases.”

Eligibility for the .POST domain extends to both registered and unregistered trademarks from any corner of the world, ensuring comprehensive brand protection and visibility. For more information on how to participate in the Trademark Sunrise Period and secure your brand's online identity, visit https://trust.post.

About .POST:

.POST is the designated internet credential for organizations involved in the secure and trusted delivery of physical goods and services. Sponsored by the Universal Postal Union (UPU), .POST aims to foster trust, transparency, and integrity within the global supply chain.

About the Universal Postal Union (UPU):

The Universal Postal Union is a United Nations specialized agency with its headquarters in the Swiss capital, Berne. Founded in 1874 and celebrating its 150th anniversary in 2024, it is the primary forum for cooperation between postal sector players and helps to ensure a truly universal network of modern postal products and services.

About EnCirca:

EnCirca was founded in 2001 in Boston, Massachusetts. As an ICANN-Accredited Domain Name Registrar, EnCirca has been selected as the exclusive global .POST registrar. EnCirca also provides services for domain portfolio management, cyber-security defenses, website hosting, and blockchain integration.

