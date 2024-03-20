Lift and Tilt Table Lowers to Floor Level for Hand Pallet Truck Accessibility

An extension of the popular ZLS line of floor height lifts, the new ZLS-T from Southworth is a combination lifter and tilter designed for accessing items stored in containers, totes or gaylords. Its unique pan-style platform sits essentially flush with the floor when lowered allowing it to be loaded and unloaded by a hand pallet truck. It is ideal for use in facilities without forklifts or stackers or in areas where forklifts are prohibited. Lift and tilt are controlled independently so operators can precisely position loads at the most convenient height and angle for easy access without bending, reaching, or stretching. As the level of items in the container change, the operator adjusts the height, angle, or both to maintain optimal ergonomic positioning throughout a shift.

The ZLS-T tilts loads up to 30˚ while at any height from floor level to 33½” making it ideal for use with tall- or short-sided containers and drop gate containers.

The operator controls lift and tilt position from either a hand pendant or foot control switch. Capacities of 2,000 or 4,000 pounds are available. The platform is 50” x 48”. A single power unit with a 1 HP motor that operates on 115/1/60 power is used for both lift and tilt functions.

ZLS-T models can be equipped with a wide range of safety and convenience options including bellows accordion skirting, photo-eye toe protection, portability chains, three-phase power units, custom platform sizes, and corrosion-resistant finishes.