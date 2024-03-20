Supply chain tech will see more human/machine interplay, Gartner says

The top trends in supply chain technology for 2024 will feature increased interplay between humans and machines, according to an analysis by the consulting firm Gartner Inc.
Those advancements in technology will provide supply chain technology leaders and chief supply chain officers (CSCOs) with opportunities to support new business models, augment and automate decision making, and foster ecosystem collaboration, the firm said.
This year’s supply chain technology trends were driven by two broad themes: the need for supply chain leaders to leverage emerging technologies to control and protect their businesses, and new opportunities for competitive differentiation through the complementary integration of humans and machines. Specifically, Gartner has identified eight strategic supply chain technology trends for 2024 that will aid leaders in pursuit of those objectives:
“These technology trends are not isolated, but rather interconnected and mutually reinforcing,” Dwight Klappich, VP Analyst and Fellow in the Gartner Supply Chain practice, said in a release. “Their importance will differ not only by organizational maturity, but also by industry, business needs and previously devised strategic plans. Innovative supply chain leaders will connect strategies and investments between multiple trends to help deliver on their mission-critical goals this year.”
