FourKites Elevates Executives to Drive Industry Adoption and Accelerate Customer Value

Leading real-time supply chain visibility provider FourKites® today announced the promotion of Priya Rajagopalan to President of Product, Technology and Operations, as well as the appointment of Ron Richardson as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). These appointments underscore FourKites’ focus on rapid growth and innovation, with an eye toward solving customers’ most pressing needs.

Priya Rajagopalan leads FourKites’ Product, Engineering and Customer functions, with the goal of aligning customer needs and the company’s innovation engine to drive maximum customer value. Rajagopalan joined FourKites seven years ago as Chief Product Officer, bringing with her a wealth of experience in product management from various startups and public companies. Currently, Rajagopalan also serves on the Board of Directors of Brambles (ASX: BXB), the supply-chain logistics company operating across 60 countries through the CHEP brand. A testament to her industry contributions, she has been named an SDCE Pros to Know, and one of The Software Report’s Top 25 Software Product Executives.

Under Rajagopalan’s direction, FourKites has rolled out a number of industry-first product innovations, including real-time facility manager Dynamic Yard; end-to-end international ocean shipments tracker Dynamic Ocean; generative AI assistant Fin AI; patented AI-powered ETA forecaster Smart Forecasted Arrival; universal appointment scheduler Appointment Manager; and others.

“FourKites defined and created the supply chain visibility category, and innovating with customers has been, and continues to be part of our company’s DNA,” said Rajagopalan. “This alignment allows us to innovate and execute at even greater speed to ensure successful deployment and adoption across our customers."

Ron Richardson returns to FourKites as CRO, where he leads Sales, Partners and Alliances to drive FourKites’ global momentum. Ron recently served as CRO at OneRail, a solution that has redefined last-mile delivery, as well as CRO at Turvo, where he helped scale the company revenue and position it for a successful exit. Previously, Richardson was one of FourKites’ first employees, where he was instrumental in creating the real-time transportation visibility platform (RTTVP) category, building the business and closing some of the company’s earliest customer deals, including Coca-Cola, Nestlé and many more.

“I am thrilled to come back home to FourKites — returning to the market-leading company and the industry category I helped pioneer,” said Richardson. “I look forward to building on the momentum the team and I jump-started in the early years, driving growth and success among our Fortune 500 enterprise customers who continue to see massive value with the FourKites platform.”

“These promotions reflect our confidence in Priya’s and Ron’s leadership and their ability to propel FourKites to even greater heights,” said FourKites founder and CEO Mathew Elenjickal. “Priya’s unique blend of deep technical knowledge, innate leadership skills and collaborative approach has earned her admiration from industry leaders, investors and customers alike. Likewise, Ron brings deep industry experience, a strong track record as a successful CRO and, most importantly, vast knowledge of our existing customers and ecosystem. Under their leadership, we will continue to innovate, grow and solidify our position as the de-facto leader in the supply chain visibility space.”

Leading global supply chain visibility platform FourKites® empowers business leaders with comprehensive visibility into transportation, yards, warehouses, stores and beyond. Tracking more than 3.2 million shipments daily across road, rail, ocean, air, parcel and last mile, and reaching over 200 countries and territories, FourKites combines real-time data and powerful machine learning to help companies digitize their end-to-end supply chains. More than 1,500 of the world’s most recognized brands — including 9 of the top-10 CPG and 18 of the top-20 food and beverage companies — trust FourKites to transform their business and create more agile, efficient and sustainable supply chains.