RELEX Advances Gen AI Capabilities to Unlock Faster Data-driven Decision Making

Helsinki, Finland, March 13, 2024 – RELEX Solutions, provider of unified supply chain and retail planning solutions, today announced new, advanced capabilities within Rebot, the RELEX new Gen AI tool. Originally launched as RELEX-GPT in June 2023, Rebot has undergone extensive testing and refinement over the several months. This evolution from RELEX-GPT to Rebot marks a significant advancement, offering users even more powerful and intuitive tools for optimizing their supply chain and retail operations. The tool is now available for all RELEX users.

Built on leading advancements in generative AI, Rebot leverages the capabilities of OpenAI GPT-4 and RELEX’s deep retail and supply chain expertise to boost productivity, creativity, and decision-making for RELEX customers. This support includes explaining complex functionalities, troubleshooting issues, and guiding users toward best practices, all tailored to their unique business needs, through an intuitive chat feature. Rebot can also direct customers, partners, and employees to various learning materials for in-depth information on various topics.

The goal of Rebot is to become the user’s trusted companion by suggesting recommendations on actions to resolve exceptions and other potential issues, help the user better understand their data, and how to apply that information in practice. Additionally, the tool allows users to save time by eliminating the need to browse through multiple views.

RELEX is dedicated to the ongoing enhancement of Rebot, ensuring it remains at the forefront of retail technology innovation. Future development plans include advanced personalization features, deeper integration into the RELEX suite, and expanding multilingual support to cater to a global customer base.

RELEX envisions Rebot not just as a tool but as a partner in their customers' success, providing insights and support that are tailored to the unique challenges and opportunities of the retail, wholesale and distribution, and consumer goods and manufacturing industries.

"Rebot was born out of our unwavering commitment to empower retail professionals with not just data, but actionable insights," said Mikko Kärkkäinen, CEO of RELEX Solutions. "In today's dynamic environment, the ability to make informed decisions quickly is more critical than ever. We envisioned Rebot as a tool that not only answers questions but anticipates the needs of our users, providing them with the right information at the right time. This is more than innovation; it's about transforming the way our customers interact with our solutions, making every aspect of retail planning and execution as intuitive and efficient as possible. With Rebot, we're not just looking to the future of retail optimization—we're actively building it."

Visit RELEXsolutions.com to schedule a demo and see Rebot in action.

About RELEX

RELEX Solutions provides a unified supply chain and retail planning platform that aligns and optimizes demand, merchandising, supply chain, operations and production planning across the end-to-end value chain. We help retailers and consumer goods companies like ADUSA, AutoZone, Coles, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar, M&S Food, PetSmart, and The Home Depot drive profitable growth across all sales and distribution channels, leading to higher product availability, increased sales, and improved sustainability. Learn more at: https://www.relexsolutions.com/customers/