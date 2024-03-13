Dorner and Garvey Combine Their Strengths on New AquaGard GT Stainless Steel Conveyor

HARTLAND, Wis., (March 13, 2024) — Dorner and Garvey are well-established brands with decades of proven success. But now, they are combining their strengths to write a new chapter together with the recent launch of its AquaGard GT Stainless Steel conveyor. This new line combines the best conveyance expertise of both brands to develop a platform with an attractive price point that integrates with accumulation systems and other machinery to create a fully automated processing line for bottling, canning, and food processing applications.

Dorner (www.dornerconveyors.com) is a global leader in conveyor automation system design, manufacturing, and integration. Garvey (www.garvey.com) is a recognized innovator in the conveyor and accumulation industry, serving customers of all sizes primarily in the food, beverage, pharmaceutical and household product industries. Dorner and Garvey are two of 19 global brands of Columbus McKinnon (https://www.cmco.com/en-us/), a global supplier in intelligent motion solutions for material handling applications.

The AquaGard GT merges the strengths of Garvey’s GT Series conveyor with Dorner’s AquaGard 7100 Series sanitary stainless steel conveyor. The AquaGard GT is a meticulously designed infeed and outfeed conveyor ideal for accumulation-type applications to prevent bottlenecks in industries such as packaging, bottling, dry food processing, and part handling. All components (except motors) are either stainless steel or FDA-approved plastics, which are ideal for operating in environments that require wipe-down or occasional washdown cleanings of the conveyor.

Simple Design and Function

The AquaGard GT conveyor system is designed to be as simple as possible, ensuring the highest level of reliability. These conveyors are engineered for flexibility and can be inserted virtually anywhere in the system, making line expansions or complete changeovers fast and efficient. With Dorner's best industry lead time, conveyors can be custom engineered and shipped out quickly to minimize downtime and get a production line up and running in no time.

Versatility in Applications

The AquaGard GT conveyor is a versatile solution suitable for an array of applications across a wide variety of industries. Primarily designed for packaged good transport, its robust construction and advanced engineering ensure seamless movement of goods with precision and reliability. Its adaptability shines in integrated solutions by navigating through machines for efficient processing. Moreover, its seamless integration extends to end-of-line packaging and palletizers as well where it ensures smooth transitions and optimized throughput, enhancing overall operational efficiency.

The AquaGard GT integrates features and benefits such as powered transfer units, flush side tails, and pre-engineered transfer modules, among others that in-house machine builders cannot match. The conveyor is competitively priced and comes with a short 10-day lead time.

