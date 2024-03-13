Kammac Welcomes Elanders’ Group Management Team

Leading third-party logistics (3PL) specialist, Kammac has welcomed the Elanders' Group Management team to its Head Office in Skelmersdale, Lancashire.

Following its acquisition in November 2023, Kammac became part of a group of seven businesses, with Ged Carabini, CEO of Kammac, taking charge of leading growth initiatives within the Elanders' Group portfolio.

The meeting provided an opportunity for leaders from the Elanders’ Group Management team to convene, including:

• Magnus Nilsson, President and CEO

• Andréas Wikner, Group CFO

• Sven Burkhard, responsible for Print & Packaging Solutions

• Charles Ickes, responsible for Supply Chain Solutions (Bergen Logistics)

• Kok Khoon Lim, responsible for Supply Chain Solutions (Mentor Media)

• Bernd Schwenger, responsible for Supply Chain Solutions (LGI)

• Ged Carabini, responsible for Supply Chain Solutions (Kammac)

This visit confirms the ongoing collaboration between Kammac and the wider Elanders family, demonstrating a commitment to utilising collective expertise and resources for driving innovation, efficiency, and excellence in logistics and supply chain management.