Equipment Depot Appoints Ed Schwarz as Regional Vice President of Northeast Region.

Equipment Depot, America's largest independently operated material handling and equipment rental source, announces the appointment of Ed Schwarz to Regional Vice President (RVP) of the Northeast Region. Schwarz was hired to lead the Northeast Region as the company continues to focus on its 2025 Vision to reach one billion in revenue by year-end 2025.

As an epicenter for ports, transportation, and other material handling industries, the Northeast Region remains one of Equipment Depot’s most prospective growth areas. Schwarz aims to make the Northeast Region the number one contributor to the company’s success by providing an unparalleled level of products and services to the area.

Schwarz brings almost 30 years of global leadership experience and hands-on knowledge from the maritime industry. Most recently, he served as Vice President of Sales for Marine Systems at ABB, a technology leader in electrification and automation. Prior to his time at ABB, he developed product positional strategies for ZF Marine, the North American division of ZF Group, one of the largest global automotive companies. He also brings experience from the Voith Group, where he lived in Germany and managed their global aftermarket business. His tenure allowed him to achieve aggressive business goals and produce substantial growth for the company.

Schwarz holds a B.S. in Marine Engineering and Shipyard Management from the United States Merchant Marine Academy. He is a retired officer from the U.S. Navy Reserves and was awarded the Merchant Marine Expeditionary Medal for support of Operation Enduring Freedom & Iraqi Freedom.

Schwarz stated that his attraction to Equipment Depot was from “The diversity of the executive team’s background. Each member comes from different industries and offers a broad range of experience. It’s clear that this is a forward-thinking team — and a company that recognizes the value of individuals who offer a unique perspective to the material handling business.”

President of Equipment Depot Anthony Garcia said, “It’s critical to add leaders passionate about guiding high-performance teams, striving to find creative solutions, and, most importantly — will always put the customers first. Ed recognizes that Equipment Depot is on an upward trajectory within the market. We are grateful he is joining the team as someone who wants to innovate, experiment, and take the company to the next level.”

