Newcastle Systems empowers workers with mobile workstations

Newcastle Systems is changing the way workers experience efficiency and safety with its Apex Series Powered Workstations, which are taking center stage at the company’s booth at MODEX 2024 in Atlanta this week. These electric, height-adjustable, ergonomic carts are designed for industrial and supply chain operations.

The Apex Series offers a cost-effective solution for facilities prioritizing ergonomics and safety for their workforce while also offering a competitive edge through improved processes. A standout feature of the Apex Series is its ability to provide mobile power to various devices at once, including laptops, tablets, LCDs, touchscreens, barcode printers, scanners, and more, for more than eight hours.

“This capability is a game-changer, significantly reducing downtime and optimizing workspaces,” according to the company.

Visit Newcastle Systems at booth #C8481.