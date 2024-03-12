MODEX 2024

Newcastle Systems empowers workers with mobile workstations

Company showcases Apex Series at MODEX 2024.

newcastle_apex_modex.jpg
March 12, 2024
DC Velocity Staff
No Comments
Newcastle Systems is changing the way workers experience efficiency and safety with its Apex Series Powered Workstations, which are taking center stage at the company’s booth at MODEX 2024 in Atlanta this week. These electric, height-adjustable, ergonomic carts are designed for industrial and supply chain operations.

The Apex Series offers a cost-effective solution for facilities prioritizing ergonomics and safety for their workforce while also offering a competitive edge through improved processes. A standout feature of the Apex Series is its ability to provide mobile power to various devices at once, including laptops, tablets, LCDs, touchscreens, barcode printers, scanners, and more, for more than eight hours.

“This capability is a game-changer, significantly reducing downtime and optimizing workspaces,” according to the company.

Visit Newcastle Systems at booth #C8481.
Material Handling Ergonomic & Assist Equipment Workstations & Plant Furniture
KEYWORDS Newcastle Systems

    Recent Articles by DC Velocity Staff

    Horizon WES seeks to eliminate “islands of automation”

    Dexory uses mobile robot and AI solution to address inventory management challenges

    Third Wave Automation introduces new autonomous reach trucks

    You must login or register in order to post a comment.

    Copyright ©2024. All Rights ReservedDesign, CMS, Hosting & Web Development :: ePublishing