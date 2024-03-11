Panel probes digitalization efforts at three major ports

If there was one lesson that could be taken from the pandemic and the subsequent congestion at ports around the world, it was this, according to Stephen Edwards, CEO and Executive Director, Virginia Port Authority: communicate, communicate, communicate. When companies shared data and provided better visibility into their upstream supply chains, port partners could better work with them to deal with disruptions and exceptions, Edwards said during a panel discussion on the use of smart technologies at ports at the Modex tradeshow.

Much of the panel discussion—which included Rob Tonissen, Director Supply for the Port of Rotterdam, and Casey Hehr, Managing Director of Commercial Services, Port of Long Beach as well as Edwards—dealt with the ways that ports are implementing emerging technology and digital platforms to improve communication and collaboration with their partners.

Some of the initiative discussed included: