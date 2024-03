Warehouse automation solutions provider Trew LLC is debuting the newest TGW Stingray AS/RS shuttle during this week’s MODEX show in Atlanta. The Stingray system is a powerful, automated shuttle system for totes and cartons with throughput performances of up to 1,500 load carriers per hour in each aisle. It is a highly flexible, modular system designed for high performance, lower storage location costs, optimized space-savings, and includes integrated maintenance and diagnostic tools.

“Our cooperation with TGW Logistics is another excellent example of how Trew is dedicated to bringing leading ideas and technology to our clients,” Trew Chief Revenue Officer, John Naylor, said in a press release. “Winning together means enabling our clients to tackle their biggest business challenges with solutions that deliver results.”

