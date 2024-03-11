BlueBotics shows live demo of interoperable AGVs and AMRs

BlueBotics, a provider of natural feature navigation technology and part of ZAPI GROUP, is showcasing its complete “ANT driven” ecosystem of interoperable AGVs and AMRs.

The company's partner-focused exhibit at booth C6092 features a multi-brand fleet of both automated guided vehicles (AGVs) and autonomous mobile robots (AMRs), all managed by BlueBotics ANT server fleet management software. The live demonstration of vehicle interoperability features six separate brands of vehicle—ranging from a full-size counterbalanced forklift AGV to a small turn-on-the-spot AMR and a floor cleaning robot—all of which will run in one connected fleet. Participating brands include AND&OR, Bastian Solutions, Cleanfix, FlexQube, Kivnon, and Oceaneering Mobile Robotics.

BlueBotics will also host a session about the evolving global usage of automated vehicles, informed by the company's first-ever AGV/AMR usage survey. These findings cover topics including: how AGV/AMR fleets are evolving in different regions, which vehicle types are most popular, user fears when adopting this technology, and how firms measure the success of their mobile robotics investments.

(BlueBotics, https://bluebotics.com) booth C6092