Agility’s humanoid Digit robots strut into the Modex show

Agility Robotics, creator of the bipedal “Digit” mobile manipulation robot (MMR), has unveiled a cloud automation platform called “Agility Arc” for deploying and managing fleets of its walking, humanoid bots.

As customers begin deploying Digit for use in their operations, Agility Arc is designed to simplify the deployment lifecycle, from facility mapping and workflow definition to operational management and troubleshooting.

The platform will also provide customers with operational visibility into critical KPIs like uptime, throughput, Mean Time Between Incidents (MTBI), and robot status, allowing customers to understand what’s happening in the workcell. Additionally, Agility Arc will provide industry standard APIs to simplify integration with existing Warehouse Management Systems (WMS), Warehouse Execution Systems (WES), and Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES) among others.

“Smart companies are looking to multi-purpose mobile manipulation solutions like Digit to automate themselves out of a very serious labor gap,” Melonee Wise, CTO of Agility Robotics, said in a release. “Agility Arc lets warehouse operators put Digit to work quickly and easily in the most critical workflows, starting with bulk material handling in warehouses, distribution centers, and manufacturing sites.”

