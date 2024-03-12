HWArobotics brings ASRS technology to North America

At MODEX 2024, automated storage and retrieval system (ASRS) manufacturer HWArobotics is showcasing a series of products from its range of shuttle automated storage and retrieval systems. Bringing 20 years of experience in shuttle robot systems to the show, the company is launching its comprehensive portfolio of ASRS technology in North America and is looking to develop new partnerships in the region.

On display are four customizable shuttle robot products that include:

The SLS300 series standard tote shuttle utilizes durable, long-lasting core components to deliver high efficiency, up to 24 hours of continuous operation, speeds of up to 4 m/s and acceleration of 2 m/s. It has single machine capability of up to 120 boxes an hour.

utilizes durable, long-lasting core components to deliver high efficiency, up to 24 hours of continuous operation, speeds of up to 4 m/s and acceleration of 2 m/s. It has single machine capability of up to 120 boxes an hour. The SLS400 series variable tote shuttle provides strong compatibility and flexibility, mixing and storing containers of different sizes. It can also be configured to meet different efficiency requirements.

provides strong compatibility and flexibility, mixing and storing containers of different sizes. It can also be configured to meet different efficiency requirements. The SLS600 series four-directional tote shuttle is designed to meet the needs of low-traffic, high-efficiency environments. Shuttles can realize any change of lane operation and system capacity is easily adjusted by increasing or decreasing the number of shuttles

is designed to meet the needs of low-traffic, high-efficiency environments. Shuttles can realize any change of lane operation and system capacity is easily adjusted by increasing or decreasing the number of shuttles The FPSS1500 pallet shuttle is a highly-controllable advanced all-electric ASRS shuttle device with variants for room temperature and cold storage environments, it has global standard CE and UL certification and is capable of moving in four directions within the racking structure for enhanced versatility and operational efficiency.

HWArobotics also has its complementary portfolio of goods lifts, racking, and picking workstations on display.