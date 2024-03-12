Horizon WES seeks to eliminate “islands of automation”

Technology company New Dawn is emphasizing how its Horizon warehouse execution system can help companies eliminate “islands of automation” in their warehouse or distribution center at the Modex trade show this week.

“Islands of automation” occur when facilities use multiple types of automated systems that are not properly integrated together. As a result, the warehouse is typically not able to get the full value out of its automation investment.

According to New Dawn, Horizon’s automation module utilizes flexible Java programming and a web-based user interface to integrate multiple forms of automation, such as autonomous mobile robots (AMRs), sortation and conveyor systems, warehouse control systems, warehouse management systems, and enterprise resource planning (ERP) software.

New Dawn is a division of Conveyco Technologies. (New Dawn, newdawnsc.com/)