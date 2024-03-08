RELEX Solutions and Accenture to Help Lowe’s Enhance Inventory Planning

RELEX Solutions, provider of unified supply chain and retail planning solutions, and Accenture (NYSE:ACN) are working with Lowe’s Companies, Inc., (NYSE: LOW) to support its seasonal inventory planning. This collaboration will bring together delivery, advisory, and industry experience from Accenture, with the RELEX AI-driven technology.

“Our selection of RELEX was driven by their proven expertise in the home improvement retail sector. We were particularly impressed by their advanced, AI-driven approach and the flexibility of their inventory management systems,” said Camille Fratanduono, Senior Vice President of Inventory, Replenishment and Planning at Lowe’s. “RELEX is well-known for their automation capabilities and exceptional dashboard. Working with both RELEX and Accenture aligns with our ongoing commitment to leveraging innovative solutions to enhance our business processes.”

RELEX Senior Vice President for North America, Keith Adams, commented, “This collaboration marks a milestone in the RELEX journey and the start of our strategic partnership with Accenture. Our deep experience in the home improvement retail sector proves how our AI-driven solutions are designed to cater to the unique demands of large-scale retail operations, in order to ensure optimal inventory levels and improve customer satisfaction. This announcement reflects our commitment to delivering top-tier solutions and supports our vision of becoming the go-to provider for inventory optimization in diverse retail settings.”

Jill Standish, global lead of Accenture’s Retail industry practice, said: “Agile, digital supply chain networks can drive growth and profitability in challenging times of ongoing disruption. Together with RELEX, we are helping companies like Lowe’s on a journey to improve operational agility and responsiveness to meet customer expectations.”