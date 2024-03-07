National Association of Manufacturers Names FourKites Executive Dan Abramson to Board of Directors

Leading real-time supply chain visibility provider FourKites® today announced the appointment of Dan Abramson, Senior Vice President and Head of Sales, to the Board of Directors of the National Association of Manufacturers (NAM). Joining industry giants such as Dow Inc., Toyota, ExxonMobil, General Mills and others, Abramson will bolster NAM’s leadership in policy advocacy, legal action, workforce solutions and operational excellence.

Founded in 1895, the NAM, guided by its Board of Directors, is the largest industrial trade association in the United States. The NAM is the nation’s most influential manufacturing advocate, and its membership includes some of the world’s most iconic brands and many of the small manufacturers that power the U.S. economy. Approximately 90% of the NAM’s members are small and medium-sized businesses. Executives on the NAM Board, which comprises leaders representing companies of all sizes in every industrial sector, are the driving force behind the NAM’s efforts.

NAM selected FourKites to join its board because of the company’s transformational impact on the manufacturing industry's supply chain operations. Trusted by manufacturing heavyweights such as Chevron, Dow, Cardinal Health, 3M, Rio Tinto, Eastman and LyondellBassell, FourKites’ solutions are designed to solve manufacturers’ most pressing challenges by consolidating data from various systems, offering a unified view that helps them improve operational efficiency, navigate cost pressures, understand global macroeconomic trends, and streamline their ecosystem of partners, suppliers and distribution channels. The success of these solutions is clear, with FourKites achieving nearly 10% shipment growth and 20% customer growth within the manufacturing industry, year-over-year.

“NAM is the preeminent advocate for American manufacturers, and being invited to join this community is a huge honor,” said Abramson. “This board appointment is an exciting opportunity for FourKites to elevate the importance of data and digital transformation across US manufacturing. On behalf of FourKites, I’m excited about this opportunity to help shape policies around supply chains, giving us a voice in decisions that can help strengthen the manufacturing sector and the greater economy.”

Abramson joined FourKites in 2023 to drive revenue growth across the organization. Before joining FourKites, he was the Senior Executive Director and GM at SAS, where he led one of the largest revenue and people organizations focused on the manufacturing, transportation, entertainment and B2B software and services industries.

“Dan is committed to the success of our industry, and the NAM will be stronger thanks to his service on our Board of Directors,” said NAM President and CEO Jay Timmons. “Dan will be a partner in the NAM’s efforts to advance a competitiveness agenda that amplifies manufacturers’ efforts to create well-paying jobs, grow our economy and improve the quality of life. In this consequential year and beyond, we will work with policymakers to push back against the regulatory onslaught, build on the 2017 tax reforms, secure additional reforms to our outdated permitting system, strengthen the manufacturing workforce and expand opportunities to sell our products around the world. I look forward to working together as advocates for manufacturing in the U.S. and to advance the values that have made America exceptional and our industry strong—free enterprise, competitiveness, individual liberty and equal opportunity.”

Leading global supply chain visibility platform FourKites® empowers business leaders with comprehensive visibility into transportation, yards, warehouses, stores and beyond. Tracking more than 3.2 million shipments daily across road, rail, ocean, air, parcel and last mile, and reaching over 200 countries and territories, FourKites combines real-time data and powerful machine learning to help companies digitize their end-to-end supply chains. More than 1,200 of the world’s most recognized brands — including 9 of the top-10 CPG and 18 of the top-20 food and beverage companies — trust FourKites to transform their business and create more agile, efficient and sustainable supply chains. To learn more, visit https://www.fourkites.com/.

The National Association of Manufacturers is the largest manufacturing association in the United States, representing small and large manufacturers in every industrial sector and in all 50 states. Manufacturing employs nearly 13 million men and women, contributes $2.85 trillion to the U.S. economy annually and accounts for 53% of private-sector research and development. The NAM is the powerful voice of the manufacturing community and the leading advocate for a policy agenda that helps manufacturers compete in the global economy and create jobs across the United States. For more information about the NAM or to follow us on Twitter and Facebook, please visit www.nam.org.