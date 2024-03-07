Concentric to Host Facility Power Session at MODEX & Invites Attendees to Drive PowerHIVE

Concentric, the first national industrial power services organization delivering uninterrupted sustainable facility power and equipment electrification will host a session on March 12 at MODEX 2024 on solving facilities’ growing power problem. During MODEX Concentric will be discussing everything from tackling electrification to power challenges and solutions with a focus on how facilities can develop resilient, reliable power amidst surging energy consumption and demands for 24/7 dependability. Concentric will also be present at booth A10312 where attendees can see, touch and drive PowerHIVE™, the industry’s first automated forklift battery and charger system, providing on-demand, sustainable and scalable battery power whenever it is needed.

Facilities across industries are experiencing challenges when it comes to meeting surging power demand that’s required 24/7. Both external and internal trends are driving facility power needs and challenges from automation to electrification and ESG requirements to natural disasters, blackouts and the energy transition. Concentric will discuss first hand solutions to manage power supply constraints while positively impacting people, planet and profit - from better safety and work environments to reduced carbon footprints and energy consumption to sustainable processes and operations that drive productivity and flexibility. In this session they will reveal how facilities can succeed today with electrification options, taking advantage of tax incentives, energy storage solutions, peak shaving and grid interconnectedness.

MODEX attendees can visit Concentric at booth A10312 and schedule their time to DRIVE THE HIVE at https://www.concentricusa.com/powerhive-modex-2024.

To join Concentric’s Session Solving Facilities’ Growing Power Problem:

Tuesday, March 12 from 1:30 - 2:15pm

Location: Sustainability Theater by Guidehouse

About Concentric:

Concentric is the first national industrial power services organization delivering uninterrupted, sustainable facility power and equipment electrification. The company’s signature solutions, GuaranteedPOWER® and PerpetualPOWER® are industry firsts, improving reliability, sustainability and safety to solve the power problem for facility leaders. Concentric’s nationwide network of service and engineering professionals help data centers, distributors, manufacturers, utilities, communications infrastructure customers and more develop resilient power systems that meet ever increasing power demand with less risk. From power integration to installation and maintenance, Concentric’s team of experts are adept at managing power equipment to backup batteries, UPSs, generators, energy storage, micro grids, forklift power and more. Learn more at concentricusa.com.