48% of supply chain leaders say DTC growth has led to new technology implementation

Nearly half of commerce and supply chain leaders across North America say that they have needed to implement new technology systems to help manage DTC order fulfillment over the past 12 months.



This was among the key findings of recent DTC market research commissioned by cloud-based omnichannel fulfillment software provider, Deposco, which polled the views and opinions of 100 senior decision-makers across North America. The full report is available for download here: https://bit.ly/3v0HaRN

Investment areas of focus include inventory management, referenced by 40% of the sample; warehouse management software (38%) and order management and fulfillment (29%). Sixty-nine percent believe that investment in these platforms drives profitability, while 77 percent believe they drive higher sales.

“The uptake of these technologies is being driven by consumers who increasingly demand better quality products delivered faster at lower costs,” said Bill Gibson, CEO of Deposco. “In line with this, businesses in this space are now trying to implement technology more effectively with higher levels of adaptability and faster time-to-value.”

Yet, the consensus is that people should never be neglected as part of the technology equation. Forty-two percent say ‘ensuring that their people, processes, and technology are operationally ready’ is among the most important preparatory steps they need to put in place to be successful with DTC.

That’s second only to ‘ensuring that they have a robust order management and fulfillment process in place’ (43 percent). But with 46 percent saying they need to hire more technically skilled staff to fulfill orders over the past 12 months, technology needs to be intuitive and easy to use. Amid the ongoing labor crisis, investment in integrated, real-time supply chain software that can be used across the board will effectively alleviate staffing issues, optimizing order management and fulfillment tasks while improving employee satisfaction and retention.