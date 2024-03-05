Accenture Recognizes Ivalua as Leading Solution in Direct Materials

Ivalua, a global leader in spend management, today announced that Accenture, a leading management and technology consulting firm, has recognized Ivalua as the leading solution provider in the direct material space. Based on this, Accenture has recognized Ivalua as an official, global strategic partner.

As the business landscape continues to rapidly change, organizations are facing several challenges across the direct materials value chain from commodity volatility to labor and supply shortages, and logistics constraints. Today, companies also need to manage increasingly complex product configurations, meet evolving consumer demand and deal with pressures on sustainability compliance. Ensuring resilience across the supply chain is a critical priority for manufacturing organizations.

Ivalua’s spend and supplier management platform supports all spend categories, including indirect goods, services, direct materials and complex or industry-specific categories. With a unified data model and 360-degree supplier and contract visibility, coupled with robust reporting and analytics, and unmatched flexibility, Ivalua is perfectly suited for complex, multi-tiered supplier environments.

Additionally, Ivalua’s ability to seamlessly integrate with multiple third-party platforms and support leading integration tools and connectors further enhances its capabilities to effectively monitor and manage supplier risk and performance.

“The collaboration between Accenture and Ivalua has already enabled multiple digital transformations globally across a range of industries and we look forward to further strengthening our partnership,” said Pierre-François Kaltenbach, Senior Managing Director at Accenture. “By leveraging full visibility of supplier activity and risk provided by Ivalua, organizations operating in the direct materials area can gain valuable insights and unlock the power of deep supplier collaboration. This enables them to overcome the challenges presented by complex supplier landscapes and build a resilient and sustainable value chain.”

“We are delighted and honored that Accenture views Ivalua as the leading direct material vendor,” said Gabriel Giret, VP Global Alliances & Academy at Ivalua. “Lack of digitization and data maturity often result in poor responsiveness to supply disruptions and inefficiencies. Combining Ivalua’s solution with Accenture’s expertise, we will empower a growing number of organizations operating in the direct materials space to digitize their operations to ensure supply continuity, improve margins, and co-innovate closely with suppliers.”

