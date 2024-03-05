IntelliTrans: Revolutionizing Risk Management - The Power of Single Point of Control TMS

Atlanta — March 5, 2024 —In today's volatile market, even a minor disruption can cripple your supply chain. IntelliTrans, a leader in global multimodal transportation management solutions, discusses the pivotal role of transportation management systems in bolstering supply chain resilience through comprehensive risk management strategies centralized around a single point of control. A centralized approach enables businesses to proactively identify and mitigate risks across all transportation modes, thereby enhancing overall operational stability and efficiency.



Brian Cupp, Director of Operations at IntelliTrans, with over 20 years of experience in supply chain optimization, states, "Holistic transportation risk management, facilitated by a centralized system, empowers companies to address risks across diverse supply chain elements, including various transportation modes. The IntelliTrans TMS exemplifies this approach, granting clients comprehensive insight into inventory movements across multiple transportation modes and warehouses. Having visibility ensures precise tracking of product locations throughout the transportation process and enables proactive inventory management to mitigate the risk of stockouts."

The IntelliTrans Transportation Management System (TMS) seamlessly integrates and unifies data from suppliers, carriers, and logistics partners. This integration enables organizations to analyze and assess different transportation modes comprehensively, facilitating the identification of patterns and potential risks. Shippers benefit from real-time monitoring of transportation activities, enabling swift detection and response to disruptions or risks as they arise, thereby minimizing supply chain disruptions.



Key functionalities of the IntelliTrans transportation management solution include:



• Tracks fleet maintenance and schedules to ensure service standards are upheld.

• Monitors carrier performance.

• Predicts trends through fleet analytics.

• Identifies and eliminates inefficiencies using AI-driven fleet management analytics.

• Conducts a comprehensive review of linehaul, fuel, and maintenance-related costs, facilitating data-driven discussions on transit performance and associated challenges.

• Provides centralized access to fleet documents, including contracts and BOLs.

• Tracks and evaluates asset performance.

• Detects inefficiencies within the fleet through trend analysis and historical performance evaluation.

• Optimizes fleet size based on current transit performance and production forecasts.



The IntelliTrans TMS leverages tracking information to provide actionable analytics that measure key performance indicators (KPIs) such as fleet cycle time, origin/destination dwell time, lane and hauler performance, back orders, freight spend, and load optimization. With a central repository housing rate, equipment, lease, tracking, and invoice data accessible round-the-clock, companies are equipped to navigate market dynamics effectively and position themselves for success under any conditions.

Learn more about how IntelliTrans can help you manage your supply chain risks: www.intellitrans.com.

About IntelliTrans Multimodal Transportation Solutions

IntelliTrans, a Roper Technologies business (Nasdaq: ROP), provides unified and proactive solutions to manage complex supply chain needs. Customers are nimble and efficient with the global supply chain transparency powered by IntelliTrans’ TMS (Transportation Management System), the only SaaS-based TMS that provides seamless shipment execution and visibility across rail, truck, barge, and ocean. IntelliTrans enables complete, timely, and accurate data, allowing customers to automate business processes, improve customer service, and reduce operational costs. IntelliTrans has recently received the Inbound Logistics Top 100 Logistics IT Provider Award, the 2023 BIG Innovation Award, the Cloud Computing Product of the Year Award, and the Food Logistics/SDCE Top Software and Technology Award. Learn more at our website http://www.intellitrans.com.