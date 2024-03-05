EXPERTS FROM VANDERLANDE TO ADDRESS PIVOTAL DEVELOPMENTS IN ROBOTICS AND AUTOMATION AT MODEX 2024

WHAT: Vanderlande, the global leader for future-proof warehouse automation solutions, invites attendees at MODEX 2024 to join experts Andy Lockhart, director of strategic engagement at Vanderlande, and Jake Heldenberg, Vanderlande’s head of solution design, at two interactive presentations.

Experts from Vanderlande will also be at Bastian Solutions, a Toyota Advanced Logistics company, booth #B5619 and the RightHand Robotics booth #C6479 to learn about attendees’ unique automation needs and explore the questions that are crucial to design market-leading systems. Vanderlande’s experts can also share how dynamic omnichannel retailers are using advanced automation and robotics to address the most pressing materials handling challenges and opportunities.

In Bastian Solutions booth #B5619 attendees can see ADAPTO, Vanderlande’s roaming shuttle-based automated storage and retrieval system (AS/RS). Part of FASTPICK, a modular suite of fulfillment solutions seamlessly integrated with Vanderlande’s intelligent software, ADAPTO is able to roam aisles and levels independent of lift platforms and features highly advanced sorting and sequencing capabilities that make true high-speed 1-to-1 picking possible at scale.

Vanderlande will be the featured partner present in the RightHand Robotics booth #C6479 on Tuesday, March 12 from 12-5pm EDT. To schedule a meeting with Vanderlande’s automation experts during this time, email MeetingRequest.WSNA@vanderlande.com.

Details on Lockhart’s presentation include:

WHEN: Monday, March 11, from 2:15 – 3:00 p.m. EDT

WHAT: “How AS/RS Differ from AMR Solutions and Where They Can Collaborate”: In this interactive session, Lockhart will join Cimcorp Automation’s Director of Sales Derek Rickard and Hai Robotic’s Chief Revenue Officer Brian Reihart to address the factors warehouse and DC leaders should consider when determining whether to deploy AS/RS or autonomous mobile robots (AMRs). Some of the topics that will be explored include:

The specific strengths of AS/RS and AMR solutions and how they differ from one another;

How to determine which is an appropriate solution for the application at hand; and

Where AS/RS and AMRs can be integrated for even greater success.

WHERE: On-Floor Seminar Theater F

Details on Heldenberg’s presentation include:

WHEN: Tuesday, March 12 from 3:00 – 4:00 p.m. EDT

WHAT: “Piece Talk: How Robotics and Warehouse Automation Enable Your Customer Promise”: In this interactive session, followed by a question and answer period, Heldenberg will discuss how robotic piece picking is transforming materials handling and piece-picking operations while addressing commonly encountered challenges such as labor needs in a constrained market, consumers’ demand for faster delivery times, higher operational costs, and the bottlenecks that result from manual picking operations. Some of the topics that will be explored include:

What is required for reliable robotic piece picking, including insights on software, end effectors and other components;

Results from deployments of piece-picking robots and steps organizations can take to determine if they are an appropriate solution for their specific use cases and applications; and

Vanderlande’s partnership with RightHand Robotics and the integration of the RightPick™ piece picking system into Vanderlande’s Smart Item Robotics (SIR) portfolio of technologies.

WHERE: The RightHand Robotics Booth, #C6479



