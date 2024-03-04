NYC launches battery-swapping plan for e-bikes used in last mile delivery

In a move to provide a safer battery charging infrastructure for the exploding number of last-mile delivery workers riding e-bicycles, New York City has launched a battery-swapping pilot project to help prevent fires in electric micromobility.

The plan comes as an increasing portion of e-commerce orders are delivered in the dense urban area via bicycle, leading to a rash of deadly house fires sparked by improperly charged lithium-ion battery cells. To address the issue, Mayor Eric Adams announced a plan in January to create a “New York City Department of Sustainable Delivery” to support safer street traffic and battery charging.

That project is now taking a step forward through a partnership between the city and Newlab, a venture platform focused on climate and deep tech. In order to expand access to charging infrastructure, it has launched initial pilots with three firms: Swobbee, Popwheels, and Swiftmile.

Beginning this month, a first group of delivery workers will be able to securely charge their vehicles and exchange depleted batteries at Swobbee stations at multiple locations across the City. The project will gather data on the usage and user experience of new charging options, with two related end goals: scaling up New York’s e-mobility charging infrastructure and improving conditions for delivery drivers who rely on electric micromobility.

According to Swobbee, the approach will also address a major issue with the delivery model; that New York’s approximately 65,000 delivery drivers must provide their own e-bikes for work, increasing their exposure to fire risks from inexpensive but low-quality batteries.