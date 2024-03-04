Premier Transportation Appoints Cameron Holzer as President

Premier Transportation, a nationwide logistics provider, has named Cameron Holzer as president. In this role, he is responsible for driving the company’s success through strategic leadership, innovation, and operational excellence. Holzer’s key goals include overall company growth through both organic expansion and acquisitions, supported by continued excellence in customer satisfaction.



“Cameron’s leadership and vision will be key in the growth of our company, as we look to build upon our 31-year history of providing top-quality integrated transportation and logistics solutions to the retail and consumer product industries,” says Mike Medici, chairman and CEO. “He is an experienced leader and creative thinker, whose operational background and industry expertise will be a true asset to our team.”



Holzer brings more than 25 years of experience to Premier Transportation. Prior to joining the logistics provider, Holzer most recently served as president at Bulk Transport Company East, Inc., where he oversaw their specialized business in the U.S. and led the acquisition efforts of five companies in three years. Before his tenure at Bulk Transport, Holzer held leadership roles at CRST, including the role of president, during his 12 years with the company. He began his transportation career at CR England, where he led the over-the-road vision of the refrigerated carrier.



“I’m fortunate to join the Premier Transportation team and am bullish about the future of this company,” says Cameron Holzer, incumbent President. “This company has excelled under the leadership of Mike and we’re looking forward to working together to foster growth while continuing to deliver exceptional service and innovative solutions to our customers. Premier Transportation has a reputation as a leader in the retail trucking space and as we look to expand our services into additional industries, we’ll continue to hold to Premier’s key values and services.”



Holzer joined Premier Transportation in November 2023 and has already been instrumental in providing a hands-on approach to optimizing the performance of the six operating divisions within Premier Transportation.



About Premier Transportation

Premier Transportation was founded in 1991 and is a nationwide logistics provider specializing in providing integrated transportation and logistics solutions to the retail and consumer products industries. Headquartered in Atlanta, Ga., Premier is committed to providing top-quality transportation services and solutions to its customers, including door-to-store deliveries, dedicated fleets, full-service logistics solutions, truckload transportation and yard management. For more information, visit premiertransportation.com.