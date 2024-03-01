Reveel Announces SOC 2 Compliance

Reveel, whose Shipping Intelligence™ Platform enables companies to level the playing field with carriers, today announced that it has achieved SOC 2 compliance.

SOC 2, or System and Organization Controls 2, is a framework for managing data based on five key “trust service principles”: security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy. Developed by the American Institute of CPAs (AICPA), SOC 2 compliance entails both a technical audit and a rigorous assessment of how a company manages data - all to ensure it is handled securely and in a manner that protects the interests of the organization and the privacy of its customers.

“The use of data has already changed how parcel spend management decisions are made, moving the industry ahead by leaps and bounds,” said Josh Dunham, CEO and co-founder of Reveel. “Customers need to know their data is protected by the most stringent security protections possible. By becoming SOC 2 compliant, Reveel is reaffirming its commitment to protecting its customers' data, empowering them to make data-driven parcel spending decisions without any worries about the security of their information.”

As Reveel drives the industry-wide transformation to parcel spend management 2.0, the use of advanced data, analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) tools is becoming increasingly important. The ability to securely leverage data to make better, more accurate operational decisions is critical to an organization’s success. SOC 2 compliance helps to guarantee that any data customers use about their organizations and clients within the Reveel Shipping Intelligence Platform will be protected in the strongest possible manner.

Achieving SOC 2 certification requires a significant investment of time and resources, as organizations must ensure they have the right expertise, either in-house or through consultants, to continually navigate the process. SOC 2 certification is not a one-time event, but requires ongoing compliance and regular audits, meaning organizations must be committed to maintaining high standards of security and privacy practices at all times.