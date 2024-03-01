Redwood Logistics’ Eric Rempel a Panelist in Session Regarding System Integrations at TPMTech

Redwood Logistics (Redwood), one of the fastest growing Fourth Party Logistics (4PL) providers in North America, is set to take part in a session regarding critical integration strategies poised to revolutionize the logistics and supply chain sector. Redwood's Chief Innovation Officer, Eric Rempel will take the stage at TPMTech on Monday, March 4, from 2:15pm to 3:00pm PST, for a keynote session titled, "What Integrations Really Matter to Shippers."

Amid a rapidly digitizing global logistics landscape, the session confronts the emergent challenge of "The Great Integration," signaling a shift from back-office IT consideration to a chief driver of growth and innovation. The panel will revolve around identifying strategic system integrations that significantly influence shippers and logisticians, advancing technology adoption and supply chain transformation.

"Integrations are no longer just operational necessities—they are strategic imperatives," said Eric Rempel, CIO of Redwood Logistics. "We at Redwood are dedicated to leading our customers through the digital maze, and RedwoodConnect exemplifies the future of supply chain interactions."

The panel brings together industry thought leaders including Puneet Jain, Vice President of Global Logistics, Dollar Tree Stores, and Christian van Eeden, Vice President-Transformation Architecture, Hellmann Worldwide Logistics, along with Rempel. Together, the panelists will dissect the evolution of system integration, pulling back the curtain for shippers who seek deeper involvement or oversight in their international freight transportation processes.

Specifically, Rempel will share insights drawn from both customer integrations and the establishment of thousands of digital connections via RedwoodConnect, Redwood’s proprietary supply chain integration platform. The session will spotlight the burgeoning potential of accessible digital supply chains, and the need for nimble, strategic partnerships that address the fragmented logistics environment.

Redwood empowers customers to efficiently establish a single point of connection through RedwoodConnect, offering an intuitive interface that allows effortless drag-and-drop connections between diverse technology platforms and partners. The TPMTech keynote aims to educate and evangelize participants on how Redwood offers a game-changing solution for all industries.

For more information about the event and registration details, please visit https://events.joc.com/tpm/program/tpmtech-keynote-session--what-integrations-really-matter-to-shippers-16226-810454/

To discuss the importance of integrations and how Redwood can help optimize your operations, set up a meeting with Eric here: https://landing.redwoodlogistics.com/tpm-2024