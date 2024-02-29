J.B. Hunt names Shelley Simpson as next president and CEO

The transportation and supply chain solutions provider J.B. Hunt today named a new CEO and president, announcing Shelley Simpson will take over the two titles beginning July 1.

The move was part of a planned succession that will see John N. Roberts, III, the outgoing chief executive officer, assume the role of executive chairman of the board. And Simpson, who has already been serving as the company’s president since 2022, will add the CEO title.

This is the latest promotion for Simpson, 52, who has been with the company for nearly 30 years. In 2007, she helped found Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS) and was named president of that business unit. She assumed sales and marketing executive responsibilities in 2011 as chief marketing officer and took on additional leadership roles in 2014 when she was named president of J.B. Hunt’s Truckload business segment. She was named chief commercial officer and president of Highway Services in 2017 and led the strategic direction and launch of the J.B. Hunt 360° platform. In 2020, Simpson added responsibilities for people and human resources, and was named president in 2022.

“J.B. Hunt is recognized as a leader in the transportation industry. We’re known for our highly talented and experienced people, and I’m honored to have the opportunity to work alongside the very best,” Simpson said in a release. She cited her predecessors for growing “a culture of integrity and respect, of innovation, safety and excellence.”