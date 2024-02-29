Kenworth Delivers Industry’s First 15-Liter Natural Gas-Powered Truck to UPS

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio, Feb. 29, 2024 – In a ceremony at Kenworth’s Chillicothe plant on February 20, Kenworth delivered the first T680 daycab with a 15-liter natural gas engine to UPS. Anthony Marshall, UPS’s vice president of maintenance and engineering, and Dennis Elford, its director of maintenance and engineering, received keys to the truck from Kevin Haygood, Kenworth assistant general manager for sales and marketing. Also, in attendance were Doug VanZuiden, Kenworth Chillicothe plant manager, Kevin Tobin, Kenworth general sales manager, and Doug Powell, Kenworth director of fleet management.



The Cummins X15N-equipped Kenworth T680 runs on Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) and is the first of several trucks utilizing the new powerplant that Kenworth is delivering to UPS. The engine produces between 400-500 hp with up to 1,850 lb.-ft. of torque. The first UPS truck has the engine rated at 400 hp with 1,650 lb.-ft. of torque. It’s paired with an Eaton Endurant HD Automated Transmission and a 175-diesel gallon equivalent (DGE) fuel delivery system.



“We’re pleased to lead the way with yet another clean engine option for our customers,” said Haygood. “UPS is a long-time customer and a leader when it comes to using alternative fuel vehicles, purchasing their first natural gas trucks from Kenworth 15 years ago. We couldn’t be happier to have Dennis and Anthony here to receive keys to a T680 with the new Cummins X15N engine.”



The Cummins X15N will meet upcoming (2027) stringent EPA emission requirements and CARB 2024 Low NOx standards. Its CO2 and NOx levels are both 90% below current EPA standards, and it features up to a 10% improvement in fuel economy over Cummins’ 12-liter natural gas engine. Kenworth is the first major truck manufacturer to offer an engine that meets CARB’s NOx emission standards. What’s more, it provides diesel-like power and performance, making it appealing for regional and long-haul operations. With high horsepower capability, the engine is much more capable over challenging terrain.



“We’re thrilled to be the first company to acquire the T680 with the X15N 15-liter natural gas engine,” said Marshall. “This new truck enhances our worldwide fleet of over 18,000 alternative fuel and advanced technology vehicles, which are essential for achieving our target of 40% alternative fuel in our ground operations by 2025 and carbon neutrality by 2050.”



Kenworth Truck Company, founded in 1923, specializes in the design and manufacture of The World’s Best® heavy- and medium-duty trucks. As a leader in the development of advanced diesel powertrains, zero emissions vehicles, connected truck technologies and advanced driver assistance systems, Kenworth is creating transportation solutions to drive a better world. Kenworth’s Internet home page is at www.kenworth.com. Kenworth is a PACCAR company.

