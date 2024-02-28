Equipment Depot receives award from Employer Support of the Guard & Reserve Organization

Equipment Depot, America's largest independently operated material handling and equipment rental source, is pleased to announce that they received two prestigious awards from the Employee Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR) organization.

Equipment Depot was awarded the “Above and Beyond Award” for hiring and supporting military reservists. Derrick Shannonhouse, Vice President of Transformation at Equipment Depot, received the “Patriot Award” for supporting employee participation in America’s National Guard and Reserve Force. Derrick helped support citizen warriors by providing flexible schedules and an easy process so they can meet their reserve requirements.

President of Equipment Depot, Anthony Garcia said, “We are proud to support our military veterans and reservists. Garcia adds, “Our employees with military backgrounds each have a common set of characteristics that make them successful. From strong leadership skills to excellent work ethic, they know what it takes to deliver and achieve our company goals. We are honored for the opportunity to play a role in supporting them and our country.”

Texas ESGR Ombudsman Director

George Nami, Texas ESGR Ombudsman Director says, “We are excited to recognize Equipment Depot and Derrick Shannonhouse for supporting our reservists. We believe it is essential for employers to provide company benefits and flexible schedules while the reservists are deployed and it’s equally as important for leaders such as Derrick Shannonhouse to do their part and support the reservists and their families throughout the process.

Nami further states, “At any given time over 30,000 members of the Guard and Reserve are deployed around the world. Knowing that their loved ones are being taken care of allows them to focus on their mission.”

About Equipment Depot, Inc.

Serving local communities since 1939, Equipment Depot is America’s largest independently operated material handling and equipment rental source. Through its 50+ nationwide locations, Equipment Depot helps its customers improve productivity and maximize uptime with full-service material handling solutions that include new and used forklifts, aerial lifts, service, parts, equipment rentals, leasing, and integrated warehouse and automation solutions. The company’s commitment to delivering the best service is backed by its Performance. Guaranteed.® pledge. Equipment Depot is a group company of Mitsubishi Logisnext, the North American division of Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas, a leading global provider of innovative logistics, automation, and material handling solutions.

About Employee Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR)

ESGR is a Department of Defense office and was established in 1972 to promote cooperation and understanding between Reserve Component Service members and their civilian employers and to assist in the resolution of conflicts arising from an employee's military commitment. Today, the National Guard and Reserve Forces make up roughly 40% of our nation's military strength. The ESGR motto is "We All Serve".