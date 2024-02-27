Press releases are provided by companies as is and have not been edited or checked for accuracy. Any queries should be directed to the company issuing the release.

New Survey Finds 80% of Companies Increase Revenue With Same-Day Delivery

February 27, 2024
ATLANTA — Feb. 27, 2024 — In a recent survey, the vast majority (80%) of companies reported increased revenue after implementing same-day delivery.1 The growth is significant: Nearly one-third of retailers reported a revenue increase of more than 10%. The primary benefits cited by executives were higher customer satisfaction (80%), an increase in sales (70%), and improved retention rates (66%).

The research, published by Roadie, a UPS Company and a logistics management and crowdsourced delivery platform, in partnership with studioID, sheds light on the return on investment companies see from implementing same-day delivery.

“Same-day delivery isn’t just a competitive advantage for retailers, although it’s a critical one. It’s also a money-maker,” said Marc Gorlin, founder and CEO of Roadie. “To compete, retailers have to offer a menu of delivery options to let the customer choose when and how they want their purchase, each and every time they buy. But the potential payoff is clear – same-day delivery is a data-backed revenue-generating channel.”

Of the companies surveyed, most that offer same-day delivery have done so for three years or more (63%), and 68% found their same-day delivery ROI trends consistently upward year-over-year. The survey found ROI unlocks insights that help make decisions about:

Product and service offerings (65%)
Expansion of same-day delivery in new regions (59%)
Warehouse space (54%)
Distribution facility locations (51%)
Logistics investments (45%)
Labor (37%)

However, operational costs rose for 79% of companies after rolling out same-day delivery according to the survey, highlighting the need for cost-efficient delivery models.

As a result, most companies increased their prices when they launched a same-day delivery service, but in a variety and combination of ways. While 29% raised the prices of their products to offset delivery costs, 24% offered a free trial first, 17% charged an annual fee, 14% charged a one-time flat fee, 13% charged a same-day fee on each order, and 13% charged a monthly fee. Only 21% did not charge customers or raise prices, and 7% actually decreased their prices after adopting same-day delivery.

“Retailers can mitigate some of the up-front costs of a same-day delivery program by piloting with partners that can help keep start-up costs to a minimum. That can allow them to experiment, play with pricing and service levels, and optimize to ultimately find the sweet spot,” added Gorlin. “Though operational costs might rise at first, same-day delivery opens up new potential in sales, market share, and customer loyalty.”

Read the full report on the survey’s findings.

1 "Is Same-Day Delivery Worth the Hype?" (https://info.roadie.com/roi-of-same-day-delivery.) Roadie, Feb. 22, 2024.

About Roadie
Roadie, a UPS Company, is a logistics management and crowdsourced delivery platform. Founded in 2014, Roadie offers businesses fast, flexible, and asset-light logistics solutions for last-mile delivery. Roadie enables local delivery to more than 97% of U.S. households by providing access to more than 200,000 independent drivers nationwide – allowing businesses to offer their customers delivery optionality for almost any industry, from airlines to artisans.

Roadie’s solutions include local same-day pickup and delivery, delivery from warehouses with in-house sortation, oversized delivery, sustainable delivery, returns, and more. For more information, visit www.roadie.com.

Media Contact
Gregory FCA
Anna Patrick, 212-398-9680
apatrick@gregoryfca.com

https://www.roadie.com/resources/white-papers/research-report-is-same-day-delivery-worth-the-hype
