White Paper

Steel King: Rack Planning Design Guide

Matching business needs with the appropriate rack system is critical and entails asking the right questions, as well as planning for the flexibility to adapt as your business grows and evolves.

Steel King: Rack Planning Design Guide
February 22, 2024
No Comments

A guide to selecting the right rack type

Whether planning for a new system installation or a rack replacement, warehouse operators are often confronted with an overwhelming number of choices. Matching business needs with the appropriate rack system is critical and entails asking the right questions, as well as planning for the flexibility to adapt as your business grows and evolves.

Even the best-built pallet rack can sustain damage. When racks are damaged, it can compromise a rack's capacity and put your system at risk.

  • How does rack damage affect capacity?
  • Which areas of your facility are most exposed to damage?
  • What areas should be checked in a rack inspection?

Download now

Material Handling Storage Racking
    You must login or register in order to post a comment.

    Copyright ©2024. All Rights ReservedDesign, CMS, Hosting & Web Development :: ePublishing