Editorial Contact: Shreyasi Bhaumik - +44 (0) 203 409 5090

Company Contact: Rob Gallagher – +1 630 694 3321

Please quote the following contact information when publishing:

Tel.: 540.633.3549, Fax: 540.633.0294, www.thomsonlinear.com; Thomson@regalrexnord.com

NEW ONLINE PRODUCT SELECTOR FROM THOMSON SIMPLIFIES SCREW JACK CONFIGURATION AND SELECTION



02.21.2024, DOWNERS GROVE, IL - Thomson, a leading global provider of linear motion control solutions, has added a unique screw jack configuration and selection tool to its online engineering toolset. The new Thomson screw jack product selector helps design engineers optimize and specify screw jacks for applications involving loads of up to 100 tons.



“Screw jacks are increasingly replacing hydraulic cylinders in many ultra-heavy, low duty-cycle applications, and there are hundreds of thousands of possible configurations. Our new product selector helps design engineers find the fastest path to a screw jack that is expertly engineered to meet their needs,” said Mitch Katona, Product Line Specialist – Screw Jacks at Thomson.

Intuitive interface

Design engineers using the new tool will configure their screw jack via an intuitive online interface that prompts them to enter load, speed, travel, duty cycle and other motion parameters. The tool then presents options to narrow their choices further based on screw type, mounting, environmental conditions, integration requirements and other factors unique to their applications.

The new interactive Thomson screw jack selector tool enables design engineers to visualize configuration details dynamically.

Faster time to value

As users enter each application parameter, the tool dynamically regenerates the selection in real time so they can see the impact of configuration changes immediately, a capability not available from other screw jack suppliers. Once they are comfortable with the selection, users can review details in a complete technical specification dedicated to their choice, download a comprehensive PDF, and download an interactive 3D file ready to use with the CAD program of their choice. Such efficient, interactive product selection can help OEMs get their systems into production more quickly.

Broad product line

Thomson now offers a wide selection of machine screw jacks and ball screw jacks. They are ideal for static applications involving heavy loads or for lower duty cycle applications that do not require the precision of an electromechanical actuator. Application examples include AGVs transporting heavy loads, automobile lifts, solar panels, airport jetway adjustments and printing presses.

“Motion engineers are experts in their own applications and in motion control principles but may not be that familiar with the gear ratios, screw types and other factors impacting screw jack performance. Now they don’t have to be. We’ve designed this new tool to be intuitive for self-service, but it is also a great companion for a live conversation with a Thomson expert,” said Katona.

To use the new Thomson screw jack product selector, visit www.thomsonlinear.com/en/products/screw-jacks.

About Thomson Industries, Inc.

With more than 75 years of achievement in motion control innovation and quality, Thomson is the industry’s premier producer of Linear Actuators, Linear Ball Bushing® Bearings and Profile Rail Bearings, 60 Case® Shafting, Ground and Rolled Ball Screws, Linear Systems, Screw Jacks, and related accessories. Thomson invented the Linear Ball Bushing Bearing in 1945 and has set the standard ever since with an unsurpassed set of linear motion control solutions serving global aerospace and defense, medical and health, factory automation, food processing, and mobile off-highway markets. Thomson, a brand of U.S.-based Regal Rexnord Corporation, has facilities in North America, Europe and Asia with more than 2000 distributor locations around the world.

For more information Thomson Industries, Inc., 2400 Curtiss Street, Downers Grove, IL 60515; 1-540-633-3549; 1- 540-633-0294 (fax); Thomson@thomsonlinear.com; www.thomsonlinear.com .

Note to editors:

For supporting imagery, please find attached.