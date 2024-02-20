Join Toradex at Japan IT Week Spring 2024

February 20, 2024, Tokyo, Japan: Toradex's presence in the APAC region is steadily gaining momentum, and the company is gearing up for active participation in the upcoming Japan IT Week Spring 2024. Toradex will introduce its latest innovations during the event, reflecting its commitment to bringing to Japan its innovative, high-quality, modern solutions for embedded systems.

In November 2023, Toradex marked a remarkable milestone – two decades of delivering cutting-edge, streamlined, and contemporary embedded systems solutions. The celebration echoed the success and growth that Toradex has experienced over the years.

Building on this momentum, Toradex is set to further amplify its influence in Japan with participation in the upcoming Japan IT Week Spring 2024, scheduled for April 24-26 at Tokyo Big Sight, Japan. "We are excited to be a part of Japan IT Week Spring 2024, where we can engage with industry professionals, showcase our cutting-edge solutions and innovative offerings, and, of course, meet our esteemed customers and partners," says Alvaro Garcia, General Manager at Toradex Japan.

Alvaro Garcia and Toradex welcome visitors to explore its booth in Hall 5, Booth 30-10, where the team will be available to answer inquiries, provide insights, and offer hands-on experiences with the showcased technologies.

Along with exclusive, never-seen-before demos, attendees will be able to gain new updates and information on the company's upcoming workshops and training sessions.

• Torizon Cloud is Toradex's easy-to-use Industrial Linux Platform. It modernizes and accelerates the development and deployment of embedded devices. To learn more, please visit: https://www.torizon.io

• To learn more about the Toradex, please visit: https://www.toradex.com

• If you want to schedule a call or a visit to discuss about your next Embedded Project development, feel free to drop an email to the Japan local team: tokyo@toradex.com

• Make sure to register in advance if you plan to come to Japan IT Week! https://www.japan-it.jp/spring/en-gb/register.html?code=0985097663740331-2YL

Contact Information:

• In case of questions, please reach out to us via tokyo@toradex.com , or call us on +81 50-3134-4663.

• For media queries, please write to lakshmi.naidu@toradex.com