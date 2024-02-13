Oracle upgrades cloud supply chain and manufacturing platform

Enterprise software vendor Oracle today said it has added new logistics capabilities in its Oracle Fusion Cloud supply chain & manufacturing (SCM) platform to help customers increase visibility, reduce costs, automate compliance, and improve decision-making.

Overall, the changes are intended to help organizations increase the efficiency of their global supply chains even as they face significant challenges ranging from component shortages to disrupted shipping routes, ever-changing global trade agreements, and volatile customer demand. To quickly adapt their supply chains to the changing global business environment, logistics professionals need agile and efficient processes that can help them successfully navigate regulatory compliance, reduce the likelihood of trade bottlenecks, and mitigate the impact of on-going shipping disruptions, Oracle said.

“The pandemic brought supply chains to the forefront, and those repercussions are still going on, including geopolitical tensions, trade regulations and sanctions, and even the way that consumers consume has changed,” Srini Rajagopal, Oracle’s vice president of logistics product strategy, said in an interview. “So companies need a platform to connect suppliers with customers with supply chains, giving them end-to-end visibility for what’s going on with each order. And that gives them the ability to plan for resilience, to handle unforeseen disruptions.”

The Oracle SCM product provides those features by combining trade and transportation functions into a single platform. That approach gives it the ability to offer logistics network modeling (LNM), letting users explore different scenarios such as a closed port or a shuttered supplier and seeing the theoretical effects of those changes on their own system’s actual data.

New capabilities in the latest release include upgrades to the platform’s features in fleet management, global trade management, the mobile app, and user experience (UX) workbenches providing business intelligence (BI) and visual representations of data.