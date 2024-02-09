DEMATIC PARTNERS WITH GROUPE ROBERT, OPENS QUEBEC’S FIRST FULLY AUTOMATED COLD STORAGE FACILITY

ATLANTA – Feb. 6, 2024 — Canadian logistics company Groupe Robert opened a new Quebec distribution center in partnership with Dematic. The facility features one of the tallest Dematic Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems (AS/RS) for a third-party logistics (3PL) facility in Canada, with 130-foot-tall cranes that support fulfillment of fresh and frozen products from high-density cold storage. The solution makes Groupe Robert the first 3PL provider in Quebec with an automated warehouse for both fresh and frozen foods.

“We are incredibly excited about how this distribution center will serve Quebec’s entire agri-food industry and enhance supply chain efficiency,” says Michel Robert, president and CEO of Groupe Robert. “We have a unique opportunity, in partnership with Dematic, to establish the warehouse as a base of operations for manufacturers looking to store and redistribute their products throughout North America. This facility is a symbol of our dedication to pushing boundaries, fostering growth and delivering unparalleled service to our customers.”

The facility’s AS/RS boasts a high-storage capacity of 60,000 pallets — 30,000 in fresh temperatures and 30,000 in frozen — and features a high-performance carbon dioxide refrigeration system and a low-oxygen system to manage fire hazards.

Groupe Robert is committed to business practices that prioritize sustainability, such as solar panels and a rainwater collection system. The facility’s heat recovery system uses heat generated by the refrigeration equipment to warm the distribution center’s interior and melt snow.

“We are immensely proud to collaborate with Groupe Robert on such a tremendous project and to help them reach new heights in meeting their customer needs,” says Mike Larsson, president, Dematic, KION group executive board member. “Our strategic partnership reinforces our commitment to leading technological innovation in the food and beverage industry at large. Serving as a trusted partner in the opening of this Groupe Robert facility marks a new era of efficiency in service for their community.”

The project successfully completed in December 2023.

For more information about Dematic, visit dematic.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and X.

About Dematic

Dematic designs, builds, and supports intelligent automated solutions empowering and sustaining the future of commerce for its customers in manufacturing, warehousing, and distribution. With research and development engineering centers, manufacturing facilities, and service centers located in more than 35 countries, the Dematic global network of over 11,000 employees has helped achieve successful customer installations for some of the world’s leading brands. Headquartered in Atlanta, Dematic is a member of KION Group, one of the world’s leading suppliers of industrial trucks and supply chain solutions.

About Groupe Robert

Founded in 1946, Groupe Robert has since become a leader in supply chain management in North America. The company's 3,200 employees are the cornerstone of its success – a success built on extensive knowledge and experience in logistics, distribution, warehousing, and transportation solutions. Groupe Robert operates more than 41 distribution centres, including 326,000 m² of warehouse space in Canada. The company has recognized expertise in warehouse logistics management, particularly in the aerospace manufacturing industry in Mirabel, and controls 100,000 m² of warehouse space in the Mirabel area.



Media Contact:

Mandi Baronas

Senior Manager, Marketing Communications

mandi.baronas@dematic.com

dematic.com



Disclaimer:

This release and the information contained herein are for information purposes only and do not constitute a prospectus or an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in the United States or in any other jurisdiction. This release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Future results could differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements due to certain factors, for example, changes in business, economic, and competitive conditions (including with respect to further developments in relation to the COVID-19 pandemic), regulatory reforms, results of technical studies, foreign exchange rate fluctuations, uncertainties in litigation or investigative proceedings, and the availability of financing. We do not undertake any responsibility to update the forward-looking statements in this release.