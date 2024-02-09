Former Yellow Corp. exec named CEO of Axis Global Logistics

Axis Global Logistics today said it had named a former executive of the now-bankrupt Yellow Corp. as its next CEO, saying Jason Bergman will begin the new job immediately.

Bergman had most recently served as chief commercial officer (CCO) of Yellow Corp. and as president of Yellow Logistics.

Those businesses are now gone, having declared bankruptcy in August, 2023, after contentious contract negotiations with the Teamsters Union over truck drivers’ salaries. In that debate, Yellow accused the union of blocking its corporate realignment and modernization plan, while the drivers said that Yellow had accumulated too much debt as it acquired smaller fleets and grew into the country’s third-largest less than truckload (LTL) freight company. Since then, Yellow’s creditors have been fighting in court to claim the proceeds as the company has liquidated its holdings and sold off its assets.

As that colorful chapter winds to a close, Axis’ leaders welcomed Bergman to the company, hailing his experience.

“Jason has a proven track record of building enterprise-wide strategies to grow profitable and sustainable market share in the global transportation & logistics market and enhancing customer experiences,” John Cheringal, founder and Managing Partner of Axis Global Logistics, said in a release. “With our best-in-class global customer experience driven network designed to provide high-touch critical logistics, we found a proven leader with a deep understanding of the market in Jason at an opportune time to lead the organization.”

Founded in 1997, Axis defines itself as a third-party supply chain logistics (3PL) provider with five office locations and over 1,500 agents worldwide, including in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers services from creative, graphics, and green solutions groups to installation & white glove, domestic transportation, international shipping, and warehousing & fulfillment.



